Meet William “Dock” Walls, III, Candidate for Mayor of Chicago

What is the highest level of education you have achieved?

Jurist Doctor Degree (Law Degree)

What is your current occupation?

Owner American Shirt Company

Tell us about your family.

Married to Pamela Walls; Three Children; Six Grandchildren

Tell us something about yourself that would surprise us.

No answer

What is your website?

www.wallsformayor.com

VISION

What do you believe are the most pressing challenges as well as opportunities facing Chicagoans?

My highest priority will be to establish irreproachable Public Safety Services. Through public initiatives, private initiatives and comprehensive tax reform we will stimulate the City’s economy to foster Full Employment. We will develop and efficiently maintain our Public Infrastructure; Enrich the Department on Aging to ensure the health and well being of our Senior Citizens; Provide a superior Public School Education for each and every individual child; Program the Mayor’s office of Employment and Training to train and re-train adults, and end corruption in Chicago.

Additionally, we will change the focus of city government from beautification and infrastructure improvement to Economic Development. Our goal is to provide Chicago businesses the wherewithal to compete in the National and Global Economy and bring new revenue, jobs, and Industry back to Chicago, Illinois. Over the next 4 years, I will use $1 Billion of the city council approved $7.9 Billion Capital Improvement Program to Create 50,000, Self-perpetuating, Private Sector Jobs.

As Mayor, how will you make Chicago a “family-friendly” city?

As Mayor, I will unify this city by promoting cultural, and diversity sensitivity among people of all races, ages, sexual orientations and religious persuasions. I will bring Chicago together as one complete community so that all Chicagoans have an equal opportunity to prosper, and proudly embrace their unique distinctions. Our administration will make sure everyone is treated fairly and none are neglected. We will provide unprecedented support to all people, throughout the entire city, and enable them to follow their dreams.

Chicago is suffering from violence, crime, unemployment and other social issues and is in need of guidance and a new direction. Please explain in your own words, what the alderman/mayor can do to give that guidance and new direction.

No answer

If the greatest political system is democracy and the right to choose the leadership, but voter turnout is extremely low, this demonstrates, in our opinion, dissatisfaction with leadership and government. How do you address this problem?

No answer

ECONOMICS

Chicago has one of the highest poverty rates in the county. What first steps would you take to help these households transition out of poverty?

No answer

What is your plan to stimulate job growth within Chicago if you are elected?

My initiative entitled, Grocers Community Owned and Operated-is a Public-Private Partnership developed and presented by the Walls For Mayor Campaign, This Government Funded and Community Driven project will take four years to complete. It shall result in the creation of 20 Big Box Grocery stores, 60 mid-sized Neighborhood Markets, an estimated 5,000 Construction jobs, 20,000 permanent Grocery Store Industry jobs, and 25,000 residual, self perpetuating, private sector jobs.

Our goal is to bring relief to Chicago’s under-served communities. Specifically, we endeavor to significantly reduce Chicago’s comparatively high unemployment level and help eradicate the Food Deserts which persist and debilitate 27 of Chicago’s 77 Communities.

How will you keep rental and home prices affordable for Chicago’s low-income and middle class families?

Through our cost saving initiatives, we will reduce the overall cost of Chicago City Government. This will help to lower property taxes, and thus help to ensure lower housing costs. I will appoint a CHA board of directors and CEO who understand the importance of ensuring the cost of housing is made more affordable. The CHA rate lease rate will influence and positively impact market rate

EDUCATION

As Alderman/Mayor, how will you improve the Chicago Public School System?

I will Mandate “Educational Intensive Care.” We will implement policies, practices and procedures designed to ensure Chicago students have at least an 80% chance of completing their education, Pre-K through 12th grade.

Chicago’s youth live among some prestigious institutions of higher education. How would you work with colleges and universities within the Chicago area to ensure that Chicago’s high school graduates can attend its public and private colleges and universities

Universities and institutions of higher learning situated in Chicago are the beneficiaries of tax exempt status. Among the conditions placed upon such institutions is that they offer benefit to the overall community. We will encourage those institutions to provide special dispensation and consideration to Chicago residents. What would you do to bring access to the arts to schools and neighborhoods in Chicago?

No answer

PUBLIC SAFETY

How would you make Chicago’s neighborhoods safer for families?

To immediately reduce the number of violent crimes, I would declare a State of Emergency. I would institute a series of specific actions to quickly alleviate the root causes of increased crime and violence, and thereby reduce the unacceptable level of danger.

Pursuant to that meaningful declaration, as Mayor I would direct the Superintendent of Police to order the suspension of all Police Officer vacations and furlough days: Conduct high visibility Outdoor Roll Calls in and around high crime areas: Conduct Outdoor Police Academy Recruit Training sessions in and around high crime areas: Stop all police Parking Ticket writing activities: Limit Police Traffic Court appearances to those involving personal injury, auto damage, DUI, drugs or weapons: Station police cars near parks, schools and libraries until they are dispatched to respond to calls, upon completion of that call, they will return to their assigned spot; Replace the vast majority of sworn officers presently assigned to office and desk duty with civilians and reassign those officers to street beat patrol.

We understand that law enforcement has a tough job. Bean Soup Times leadership has both friends and family members who are police officers. We are concerned about their safety. We know there are good, sincere officers who seek to protect others from harm. But, in no uncertain terms, Bean Soup Times wants an immediate end to police brutality and mob attacks in Chicago. Would you support legislation that increases police monitoring and accountability?

Police officers will be outfitted with Body Cams which will be synchronized with Dashboard cams. To reduce police overtime, Police Department clerks will review footage and document police encounters and arrests. The involved officer(s) will sign off on the clerk generated police reports.



