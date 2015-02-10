Black College Student to Launch Unique Food Truck That Also Sells Fun
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Meet with President Obama

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Meet with President Obama

Politics February 10, 2015
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) met with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden today at the White House. CBC Chairman G. K. Butterfield and CBC Members held a press stakeout immediately following the meeting.

“Today’s meeting with the President and Vice President of the United States was a constructive meeting where we discussed a variety of issues such as criminal justice reform, economic security, education, trade and funding for persistent poverty communities,” said CBC Chairman Butterfield.

Butterfield characterized the conversation as “very robust.” The discussion revolved around criminal justice reform, not only about police misconduct but also about prosecutorial misconduct and incarceration rates and education.

“Education is one of our top priorities, especially as it pertains to our country’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). There are more than 100 HBCUs throughout the country, and we want them to be centers for excellence for many generations to come,” he added.

Always important is the economy. “Another of our top concerns and most continued discussions is that of the nation’s economic recovery. There is no question that the country’s economy is improving, but for too many Americans, especially for people of color, the recovery has not reached their household. Black America continues to be in a state of emergency, and it’s up to Members of the CBC to continue to make the case for a faster recovery for low-income families.”

 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

