Does Conor McGregor Know Black Man’s Magic Stick Not About Magnums, but Melanin

Is Conor McGregor playing race-baiting dozens with boxing champion Floyd Mayweather? He definitely told the brother to dance, evoking racial connotations and then he doubles down on his remarks by evoking racist sexual stereotypes.
McGregor recently told the media he’s ‘half-black from the bellybutton down’ as a response to racism accusations and then directed pelvic thrusts to black women. Utterly disrespectful and ignorant. He’s like the Donald Trump of the fighting world.
But I get it. He’s an entertainer known for saying and doing shocking things. Actually, he’s like the Floyd Mayweather of boxing. For those who don’t know Mayweather and McGregor from mixed martial arts fame are going to fight in the ring. It’s a big deal in the fighting world. They have been touring together to promote the fight.
The Business Insider explains the racial stereotypes hurled at Mayweather by McGregor.
McGregor told a crowd of fans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday that he was “half black from the bellybutton down” in response to criticism for racially charged comments he made earlier in the week.
The New York City event was the third of four stops on a tour designed to promote the Irishman’s boxing-rules fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas next month.
But the attention McGregor has generated this week has largely been negative. The 29-year-old faced a backlash and was accused of racism after telling Mayweather to “dance for me, boy,” on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In Brooklyn, McGregor reacted to the accusations of racism and told fans that “a lot of media is saying I’m against black people.”
He said: “That’s absolutely f—— ridiculous. Do they not know I’m half black?” McGregor said before pointing at his stomach and to his groin. “I’m half-black from the bellybutton down.”
“Here’s a little present for my beautiful black female fans,” McGregor said while thrusting his groin into the air.
Oh, we are playing the dozens? OK. Let’s go. So, today, a large penis has connotations of a head nod to Black men, but what’s the origin of this stereotype. I know many of my ancestors had their family jewels studied by white men who worked as slave traders slave owners, overseers, etc. So, McGregor, just how many Black penises have you seen before you began to believe the stereotype about the size of a Black man’s penis?
Real talk, I know you know that size is relative and not every Black man is automatically assigned a big penis. Despite the countless number of black male penises you may have in your internet browser, you had to have ran across one that didn’t shock you.
Now, in America, white slavemasters and their children, lived in fear of black men raping or having sex with white women. So much so that Hollywood jump started a dying, if not dead Ku Klux Klan. Black men were stereotyped as sexual barbarians, permanently lusting after white women. Maybe during slavery it was used to put fear in white women in an attempt to keep them away from the captured Africans.
It’s ironic that today, that negative stereotype promotes curiosity in women of other races, white women included. But let’s be clear. That stereotype in slavery and in Jim Crow America was justification for hundreds of lynchings and castrations.
While size can be debated, what’s can be proven immediately is that every Black man, regardless to their skin hue, possess the ability to flow melanin though every sperm cell and thus, the real envy and fear of the Black male penis is not that many have to buy Magnum, it’s not the magnitude, but the melanin.
Dr. Francis Cress Welsing said it best. White people fear a Black planet. They fear genetic annihilation. That melanin is the reason that both the lightest and the darkest people on the planet are Black.
The “skin-pigmented global majority is genetically dominant to the genetically recessive whites, and genetically they can annihilate the whites.” This means that whenever white and non-white mix, the offspring will always be a person of color. It also means that two Blacks can produce white (albino), but whites can never produce black.
This realty, coupled with the fact that only men can force sex on women, is responsible for a great deal of the anxiety of racism. It has led to persistent attacks on black male sexuality: Lynchings often culminated in castration; to this day there is amongst whites a obsessive fascination with the black male genitalia (although Welsing reveals that it is not the size of the black penis and testicles that actually frightens the white male. They are merely symbols of the real threat — the genetic material within); racial stereotypes were created of black men as crazed, wild-eyed rapists of white women (who, by the way, have been abused more by the white man than by anyone else), reads Cushiteforum.com.
So, McGregor, you can thrust your pelvis towards Black women like Magic Mike all you want, but you will never be able to pass on magical melanin to any woman.
