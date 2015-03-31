Micaela “Micae” Brown Joins WVON’s The Urban Business Roundtable

Micaela “Micae” Brown has been selected to host WVON 1690 AM popular feature, The Urban Business Roundtable, (UBR), a locally produced half-hour business program designed exclusively for Ariel Investments.
UBR airs three times weekly and promotes engaging dialogue and debate about the impact of business and economic trends in the African-American community. The program offers a fresh, contemporary approach about people in business from local, national and global perspective to a broad audience of consumers and business professionals.
UBR offers segments that inspire and inform entrepreneurs on business trends and opportunities. The program also explores insight from financial experts, business leadership, political leadership, and academia. UBR has formed an all-star line-up to create a hub for entrepreneurs that help them navigate, survive, and thrive in the current economy.
Micae brings her vibrant mix of intelligence and business savvy to this dynamic project. Currently, Micae is the creator and host of the “Minority Report”, a popular Chicago Sun-Times distributed on-line video series, which showcases the city’s vibrant community of entrepreneurs and professionals of color.
Micae is a Chicago native and a graduate of DePaul University and the Sandler Sales Institute. Watch the video below:
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt
http://dengladakakan.bloggplatsen.se/gilla/?url=http://decadesilove.com
open skype
chapter 7 bankruptcy gettysburg
raspberry ketones in india
paintless dent repair training
womens fashion
Dane Redo
kids toys
Escort
http://www.mountziontours.co.za/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=163469
at here
blackjack
sacred 3 trainer
girl names
online auction
learn more
minnesota local seo expert
meaning of alberto
movietube
my singing monsters hack download
guitar picks
second hand clothes wholesale
rental of sound system singapore
singapore event company
best
pumps bottled water dispenser pump
Tonia
puppy sitter
cat sitter naples
web development company
Microcapmagazine.com
movietube
garcinia cambogia uti
Vehicle GPS Tracker
How to Start a Blog
Email marketing USA
coaching
ollas rena ware
diabetes review
tv antennas lansing mi
bathroom scales at walmart
hcg injections
serviporno
punta cana y bavaro
العاب
Courtyard gardens Canberra
Home
Lashonda
australias worst bank
moving helpers
in home pet sitter in naples
arm caddy organizer
kohl's roasting pan
http://q-q.pw/2X
Harahan LA Robert Creely Attorney
mobile strike hack apk
howrse hack
reduzca su tasa de hipoteca
one year bullshit fraud investigations
forex scalping ea
porno
share videos with family
SuperGaminator Bonus
quibids
SILVER SPRING apartment cleaning service
Roller banners Cheap
installshield download
Startups Stories
exitus
narcotics anonymous chat rooms
porno
how to get your ex back kimberly hunter
porno
Brooklyn Body Shop
addium
greatest pet sitter in naples fl
probioslim reviews - legit or scam
hentai manga
best home 3d printer
Business Financing
Liana
Share videos and photos
learnfromjon.com
aweber email marketing
Limousine rental
this hyperlink
Read Full Article
order marquetry portraits
free slots no deposit
Phenq Reviews
Maxi Dresses
fat shredding supplements
clash royale cheat for android
McAfee Account Login
psychic source review
Marketing Company
прайс арматуры сип
ограждения дорожные металлические барье
no credit check loan
Obsession Phrases Review
http://kincirtambak.bravesites.com/
free psychic reading
Bondage
Editorial Magazine Photography Washington DC
Roberto
niftynude
Online Marketing Singapore
Medix College Reviews
parts of a automatic transmission
buy fleshlight
foro escorts
Medix College Reviews
seo cancun
poker online
Candlewyck Cove Resort
Liquid Filling Machine
riparazione iphone roma
singles
bountiful divorce lawyer
text your ex back
photinia red robin
edarling
speargun
ï»¿seo
spearguns
scientificpsychic.jumpers.pw
yacon
send earnings
google hack
How to predict NFL football
bus from puno to cusco
Buy Beats Cheap
sara schwartz gluck
NBA Online Stream
data visualization company
college schedule maker
ï»¿boligadvokater
college schedule maker
ï»¿boligadvokater
海外充值
RichKids Of Beverly Hills
coin payment
marketing soical media strategy
Casino
tms therapy nyc
massage
Tess and Trish
Bedside Lamps
nordstrom coupon
writer resume
san antonio bail bonds
resumes customer service representative
relationships
Geico Claims
ï»¿san antonio bail bonds
Data Recovery Services
Going Here
Data Recovery Services
inflatable pool with slide
Online Worker Scheduling
jvzoo bonus
Keywordsnatcher
yacht business
follar
web hosting solution
http://www.virginadulttoys.com.au
how to get a job with no experience
Immigration law Asheville
garden designer london
Men's magazine
romanos jewelers military
cam girl werden
air purifiers guide
spiritual mentor
west vancouver BC wedding photography & video
ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire
vip printing
tantric massage
ï»¿escortbayan
tantric massage
UAN Status
Auto Detailing Puyallup Seattle Tacoma
Weston house painter
Speckled trout fishing south padre island
garden designers london
avast keygen
tapas in london
افضل العاب اونلين
Lake Travis Roofing Company
Free HD Rugby Stream
Property for sale in Tanzania
copier service Austin
club flyers 4x by ClubFlyersPrints.com
Chung
anekahanduk.com
carpet cleaning Austin TX
cheap forex vps
instagram porn
eames lounge chair replica
buy google cheat
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
liquid iv ft lauderdale
mca scam review 2016
dlh
blaty drewniane dlh
http://redfoxblue.info/story.php?id=112358
Selling a house in probate
medical billing schools
Marketing information
sklejka
Brian wiita
lifelock vs. identity guard
More Info
Visit website
http://acedrivingrangenetting.com/
Storage Gloucester,
kantï¿½wka dlh
www.neu.edu.tr
birthday wishes
http://bit.ly/1TV1BTa
escort
escort
Du lich Viet
Leander dentist
escort
best umbrella base
游戏点卡充值平台
Surviving The Final Bubble
san antonio bail bonds
Bad service
Diabetes Destroyer
pull up rigs
Detroit TIgers Recap
pakistani lawn suits sana safinaz
Top 10 Business Texting Services
Manifestation Miracle Review
Bryant
ways to care for bearded dragons
break fix
ï»¿gambling
kalici makyaj
alpha brain review
ï»¿alpha brain
ebay coupons
ï»¿academia do importador
escape room
visit site
how to regrow hair naturally for men
Detroit Red Wings Jersey
day spa austin
electrician
developer news
electrician
Ver peliculas online cine Español gratis
pain management houston
Escort en Chillan
Escorts iquique
http://jonautoparts.com/remote-central-locking-keyless-entry-golf-p-4607.html
dewedding
Retreats
Washing Machine Repair
best dating site toronto
Detroit Red Wings Store
Detroit Lions Blog
cranecrews.com
MILF Porn
Interracial Porn
Best Websites 2016
Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
Asian Porn
affordable
porno.
mortgage broker Toronto
mortgage broker Toronto
IGN
Fetish Porn
Annuaire des avocats
Teen XXX Porn
Shop for home improvement canada
Storm Bowling Balls
Anal Porn
9mm pistol kit
ï»¿Company Reviews
viagra
Detroit SEO
my internal help
best used car warranty
Levitra 20mg
buy google cheat
OverWatch
promo code
kasyno gry hazardowe
FCPX Plugins
airport taxi service boston
poodle dog breed information
Florrie