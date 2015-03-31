Spending While Black: Why Do We Treat Each Other Like Criminals?
Micaela “Micae” Brown Joins WVON’s The Urban Business Roundtable

Micaela “Micae” Brown has been selected to host WVON 1690 AM popular feature, The Urban Business Roundtable, (UBR), a locally produced half-hour business program designed exclusively for Ariel Investments.

UBR airs three times weekly and promotes engaging dialogue and debate about the impact of business and economic trends in the African-American community.  The program offers a fresh, contemporary approach about people in business from local, national and global perspective to a broad audience of consumers and business professionals.

UBR offers segments that inspire and inform entrepreneurs on business trends and opportunities. The program also explores insight from financial experts, business leadership, political leadership, and academia. UBR has formed an all-star line-up to create a hub for entrepreneurs that help them navigate, survive, and thrive in the current economy.

Micae brings her vibrant mix of intelligence and business savvy to this dynamic project.  Currently, Micae is the creator and host of the “Minority Report”, a popular Chicago Sun-Times distributed on-line video series, which showcases the city’s vibrant community of entrepreneurs and professionals of color.

Micae is a Chicago native and a graduate of DePaul University and the Sandler Sales Institute. Watch the video below:

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

