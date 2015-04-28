Black Business Helps You Change Your Money Game with Good Credit
Nation of Islam Members Stop Looting of Cell Phone Store in Baltimore Chaos

Nation of Islam Members Stop Looting of Cell Phone Store in Baltimore Chaos

Uncategorized April 28, 2015 317 566
11164839_10152743387865667_7303752721867401913_n

USA Today photo via their Facebook page

This video highlights the efforts of members of the Nation of Islam help channel people’s frustration in a productive manner during the Baltimore riots. Would you be willing to stand in harms way to keep people from hurting themselves and getting hurt by the authorities?

About the author 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

