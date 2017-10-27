October 30 is National Dashiki Day

Nationwide (BlackNews.com) — Oct. 30 is National Dashiki Day, a day of cultural celebration to the colorful garment that was adopted by African-Americans in the 1960’s and 1970’s as a symbol of pride, awareness, independence, and power. Although the loose-fitting pullover garment traces its roots to West Africa, it found a place in America during the post-civil rights era of the late 1960’s during the black power movement.

National Dashiki Day takes place on Oct. 30, 2017, where it is referenced across the internet, including 10,000’s of mentions on Twitter. Facebook & Instagram.

To join in, all you have to do it wear your Dashiki on October 30th, and make sure you join the parties in every city participating in this beautiful festival. Muslim, Christian, Jew, black, white, red, brown or blue. Whatever or Whoever You Are-Stand-Up and Stand-Out against hatred, racism and spiritual persecution! Gather your neighbors, friends, relatives, co-workers and participate in the NationalDashiki Day. Wear yours to work, shopping or school. Anywhere and everywhere! Get creative! Host the best dashiki contest. Get the kids involved! Then post your pics on all over social media and on the net.

More info on Dashiki Day can be found on the Wiki page for Dashiki, or on social media “About National Dashiki Day,” via Twitter & Instagram, use #DashikiDay, #NationalDashikiDay.

