National Fry and Mac & Cheese Days Honored at Luella’s Southern Kitchen

Foods so delicious and quintessentially American are honored with their own food holidays, and nothing says “America” quite like a serving of crispy French fries or a generous helping of mac & cheese. Celebrated one right after the other, National French Fry Day is July 13, and National Mac & Cheese Day is July 14. Whether you eat them as an entrée, side or afternoon snack, both are guaranteed to hit the spot. At Luella’s Southern Kitchen (4609 N. Lincoln Ave.; 773-961-8196), Owner/Chef Darnell Reed gives some southern flair to the American classics.
French fries are anything but traditional at Luella’s Southern Kitchen. Reed prepares his fries with a lemon and Cajun seasoning, giving them the southern spin they need to complement his dishes. At Luella’s, French fries come as a side with multiple dishes. They accompany the Pimento Cheeseburger ($11), the Soft Shell Crab Po’ Boy ($15), and the Fried Green Tomato BLT ($11). And don’t worry, Luella’s hasn’t forgotten about the kids! A side of fries ($3) is included on the kids menu, but you don’t have to be a kid to enjoy them.
Reed also puts a Southern twist on the beloved mac & cheese. His BBQ Brisket Mac & Cheese ($11) expands on the classic dish with the addition of tender brisket cooked to perfection, a creamy Mornay sauce and buttered bread crumbs. You haven’t truly experienced mac & cheese until you taste it prepared like this.
This year, don’t be a small fry! Head over to Luella’s Southern Kitchen and celebrate National French Fry Day and National M ac & Cheese Day like you’re below the Mason-Dixon Line. Luella’s is closed on Mondays, so you will have to pack in both celebrations into one day on Tuesday, July 14. And if you like what you taste, check out the BBQ Brisket Mac & Cheese recipe below. Whip it up for friends and family to keep the festivities going all summer long.
Luella’s Southern Kitchen BBQ Brisket Mac & Cheese
Chef Darnell Reed
Ingredients for Mac and Cheese:
3 oz heavy cream).
3 oz cheese sauce (recipe for sauce below)
1 slice American cheese
3 oz barbecue brisket
6.5 oz cooked pasta
1.5 T barbecue bread crumbs
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Place the heavy cream, cheese sauce and American cheese in a pan and bring to a simmer. Add the brisket and continue to simmer until the meat is heated through. Add the pasta and season it with salt and pepper. Toss the mixture, letting the sauce continue to form and thicken until it coats the pasta evenly. Season more, if necessary, or serve with toasted bread crumbs.
Ingredients for Cheese Sauce:
6 oz butter
6 oz all-purpose flour
2 T mustard powder
2 tsp paprika
2 cups chopped Spanish onion
4 bay leaves
1 gallon of whole milk
12 oz mascarpone cheese
6 oz shredded Parmesan cheese
6 oz grated Romano cheese
1.5 pounds American cheese
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Instructions:
Melt the butter in a medium heavy saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook slowly, stirring occasionally for two or three minutes. Sprinkle the flour and cook for one to three minutes, stirring constantly so the roux doesn’t brown. Whisk constantly. Add dry mustard, paprika, bay leaves and milk until no visible lumps. Turn heat to low and bring to a slow simmer, whisking occasionally. Continue to simmer and whisk until you achieve nappe consistency. Remove the sauce from the heat and season to taste with salt and pepper. Strain sauce, add cheeses and whisk to melt cheese.
Ingredients for Barbecue Spice for Brisket:
1 cup light brown sugar
1/4 cup kosher salt
1/4 cup chili powder
1/4 cup paprika
2 T granulated onion
2 T granulated garlic
Instructions:
Mix all ingredients in a robot coupe for about 15 seconds until they are mixed evenly. Store in a cool, dry place, covered. (NOTE: This is enough rub to season one brisket up to 12 pounds.)
Instructions for Brisket:
Rub the brisket all over with the barbecue seasoning mix. Smoke the fat side up at 215 degrees for about 12 hours, or one hour and 10 minutes per pound at the same temperature.
About Chef Reed
Darnell Reed is a graduate of Washburne Culinary Institute in Chicago. He began his professional career in 1997 at the Palmer House Hilton where he served as Restaurant Chef at the French Quarter and the Big Downtown. In 2005, he was promoted to Executive Sous Chef at the Embassy Suites Chicago Lakefront where he handled banquet functions for up to 700 people. In April 2007, Reed was promoted to the dual Executive Chef position at the Hilton of Oakbrook and Hilton Garden Inn of Oakbrook. In May of 2010, he accepted the Executive Sous Chef position at the Conrad Chicago Hotel and was promoted to Executive Chef in 2011.
About Luella’s Southern Kitchen
Luella’s Southern Kitchen, located at 4609 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago’s Lincoln Square, is a casual independent restaurant owned by Chef Darnell Reed. The restaurant opened February 3, 2015. Luella’s serves lunch and dinner Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Weekend brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; dinner is served until 10 p.m. on Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday. All major cards are accepted. Luella’s is a BYOB establishment; no corkage fee is charged. Takeout and delivery service are available. For more information, call the restaurant at (773) 961-8196 or visit the website at www.luellassouthernkitchen.com.
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
c8n75s5tsndxcrsfsfcscjkfsk
2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt
vaporizer pen for weed
http://changhuitan.com/studio/blog/member.asp?action=view&memName=MelvinaPbf9872554180
geld verdienen met chat
free netflix login
guitar picks
open sky coupon code
groupon las vegas
best t-shirt design
chapter 13 attorney carlisle
cheap raspberry ketone
porno
esta
Raymundo Herard
Continued
Cathey
ecograf 4D
Best buy iPhone Samsung accessories
curso de detetive profissional
movie2k
paintless dent repair training
bikiniluxe reviews
ramalan bintang
Seo
valentines day gifts
Brianna
Escort
minneapolis seo consultant
apple shooter
base layout for town hall 9 in clan war
poker
bidding
sacred 3 trainer
meaning of names
baby babies names
dr oz face serum
italian boys names
Hester
tenerife blog
boom beach hack no survey
hungry shark cheats
boom beach cheats
movietube
singing monsters cheats
Mp3 Urbano
guitar picks
Simple Drawing For Kids
antispam e.v.
birthday party planner
agencia publicidad malaga
selfi
gallon water jug cooler
blogging tips
Cindie
in home dog sitter naples fl
bird sitter
find it here
Microcapmagazine.com
take home pay calculator
$1 children's clothing
soft storage chest
Vehicle GPS Tracker
white kidney bean extract reviews 4:1 seed
trip expriences
exercise
ollas rena ware
diabetes
sticky notes on pc
bathroom scale ikea
groom mate nose hair trimmer
Houston SEO
xnxx
Cash 4 Clothes
hcg injections
punta cana village
Airline approved Pet transport container in Sri Lanka
tenerife property
Garden design Canberra
http://6rehab.com
tenerife forum
Cleaning Quotes
Thai Porn
australias worst bank
Clotilde
fly swatter french
armrest organizer best buy
roast pan steak
best mattresses 2016
Rubin Hard
http://bit.ly/1UnOHy1
Disciplinary council Robert G. Creely lawyer
free messenger
hadoop Training in pune
sexier.com
valium
dj light package with dmx control
Exercise Clothes
porno
Share Video
Lesia
comptable strasbourg
horse sitter
crossfit
SILVER SPRING apartment cleaners
Outdoor Roller Banners
InstallShield v InstallAware
porno
austinseo company
Brooklyn Body Shop
porno
in home pet sitter in naples
Dr. Annette Fuchs
Drones for sale
greatest pet sitter in naples fl
Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Lai
cours d anglais aix en provence
Clash of Royale Hack Gem Android and iOS Chest
Message your friends
garden
aweber
Limousine rental
ENGINEERS AUSTRALIA SKILL ASSESSMENT
pijpen
counselled
http proxies
binary options
Visit Website
http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/rubbish-disposal-united-kingdom_eastfields-croydon-sw16.html
Maxi Dresses
Lakewood Colorado
clash royale free gems
logo design sydney
bitcoin hardware
McAfee Account Login
quitting a job
psychic source review
small business consulting
http://surabaya-pagarbrc.blogspot.co.id/
https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
Nikole
filyelp
adult shop
learn more from this link
Stoke on Trent Cosmetic Dentists
how to play piano
Fleshlight australia
pocketsquare
fryzury na sezon jesien / zima 2013
Medix College Reviews
Viagra
android game cheat no root
Medix College Reviews
canli bahis yap
blogsreuters
glossycleaners
Grand Lake cabins
outdoor living space
Kamagra
alternatives to coffee
grannys best natural remedies for alopecia areata
smutleenks
sportsbook
leylandii
running for beginners
Scaevola Oy
ï»¿seo
christiantshirts.co/
best hepa air purifier for pets
send earnings
inbox dollars
northern ontario real estate
cusco bus
cutlery set wedding gift satin
Oil and Gas
NBA Online Stream
limousine service austin
schedule maker
evernote
edarling
Homepage
Tess + Trish
massage
get brazzers accounts free
nordstrom coupon
Cabinet Hardware
magical corporate entertainment
hackear clash of clans
Data Recovery Services
Data Recovery Services
hackear clash of clans
small bounce house for sale
Data Recovery Services
this post
Free Time Clock Software
Bank Merchant Accounts
Electronic Timesheets
neo2 square
Rafferty Pendery
Product reviews
Acta Clinica Belgica Medical Journal
piano for beginners
follar
Secret Lies Here
windows replacement
tapas london
Eazy Print
Ramil abalkahd
Rugby Online Stream
Banheiras
i want to fuck a girl
vip
tapas bar
restaurants grand central
48re transmission parts
club flyer
instagram porn
hacklink
jajajajajajaja
How to make money from Home
ants exterminators
vero beach airport shuttle
Network Marketing Mastermind
Cancer
blat drewniany dlh
stickers
iphone
kids animation
roll up stands
lifelock vs. identity guard
ice cream
Indianapolis used car dealer
buy subscribers youtube
Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa
Storage Gloucester,
online contact form
Dentist
super why
ï»¿junk cars
driving range netting
Better Ledger Bookkeeping Austin Texas
buy google cheat
modrzew syberyjski
commercial real estate appraisals Austin
escort
carpet cleaning Austin
samsonite carry on luggage
projekty domów
Vietnam travel
registro de dominios
austin landscapers
dog grooming Austin TX
No Fear Video Marketing Program by Mark Harbert
game
san antonio bail bonds
san antonio bail bonds
coloring pages
The Lost Ways Review
san antonio bail bonds
sleep Apnoea Perth
Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Michigan State Spartans
mini speaker
Fear of Flying Hypnosis
authentics handbags
Bad service
skin care
london tantric
london tantric
dental implants Cedar Park
animation for kids
Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts
koora live
t shirt with
lillie
Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond
แก้วเซรามิค
Hot Women in Sports
Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey
finger family
spam scam
Hookah Tips
ego cialis
cure alopecia naturally
Detroit Sports Apparel
learn colors
day spa austin
click here
Detroit Pistons T-Shirts
electrician
windows mobile
eldoradohair
nursery rhymes
joshua pellicer review
buca escort
Escort Chillan
bestfilters
Escorts iquique
peppa pig
Escorts iquique
kadıköy escort
健麗去眼袋
Escorts en Copiapo
http://jonautoparts.com/flow-speed-testing-radar-detector-diagnostic-tool-pr-504.html
Escort iquique
search engine marketing and optimization
fine art website
BI Consultant
tranh dán tường
best dating site toronto
bathtub refinishing service CA Los Angeles
tooth whitening products online
Detroit Red Wings Store
How to make money online
sports
bible quotes teaching
cranecrews.com
Asian Porn
cara mendaftar sbobet
porno.
Ronald Noble
Kamagra najtaniej
Kamagra najtaniej
uab ost express
mortgage broker Toronto
mortgage broker Toronto
ants control service
Fetish Porn
Storm Bowling Balls
wifi analyzer
Anal Porn
Xbox One
business help France, Sweden
Five little monkeys jumping on the bed
realtor safety
sex
AR15kit
sex video
ï»¿instagram porn
tania Levitra
couponcode
Best classified website uae
irctc next gen autofill
kasyno gry hazardowe
agen poker online
ธีรพรการแพทย์
Top 10
dubbed anime
jigoloolmakistiyorum
Blowjob
Building Maintenance