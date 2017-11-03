Stanfield Global Embarks on “HBCU Green” Initiative
Enjoy These Black Owned Eateries on National Sandwich Day!

November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and in honor of this day, many food businesses are giving customers deals on some of their best sandwiches and customer favorites.

There is a commonly known story about the history of the word sandwich born of an idea from John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. If you find that interesting, check the rest of the story below.

While many businesses like Subway and Potbelly’s are joining in on the fun, we have a better idea…you can celebrate National Sandwich Day by buying a sandwich from a Black owned business!

Need help finding one? No problem. Our friends at Black Chicago Eats have a list of a few businesses that will satisfy your desire for a sandwich.

