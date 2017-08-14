Black Woman Holds Two Patents For a Natural Hair Accessory Product

It is said that necessity is the mother of invention. Well, Ceata Lash is the mother of two inventions. The concept for PuffCuff was born out of necessity when Ceata Lash, the Founder and Inventor of PuffCuff, decided to stop chemically straightening (a.k.a. “relaxing”) her hair and go natural.

While trying different hair styles with her new natural hair, she discovered it was impossible to find accessories to accommodate the thickness and texture of her hair. They simply did not exist!

“When I decided to change my lifestyle and make the transition from relaxed to natural hair, I discovered that it was impossible to find accessories to accommodate the thickness and texture of my hair. Searching in stores and online, I realized that most accessories on the market are designed for straight, thin hair – NOT for my naturally thick, coarse hair,” said Lash.

“Existing products cinched my hair to its smallest point of resistance, creating “bunny tail hair” (not a good look for a grown woman), hair breakage, damage to the accessory and pure frustration for me.”

Ceata became determined to find a solution. Her research revealed there were men, women and children with similar hair types all experiencing the same styling woes. It became clear there was a need for an easy-to- use styling tool that would help achieve quick trendy looks without causing pain or damaging hair.

After much research and design, PuffCuff LLC was launched in 2013 and in November 2016, Ceata became the first African American woman to be granted two patents for a natural hair accessory. PuffCuff is an easy-to- use simple hair clip that won’t break, snag or rip hair out and creates a variety of trendy hairstyles for natural hair; including styles that can incorporate locs, twists and braids.

It’s unique newly patented circular design locks into the texture or curl of the hair with its gentle teeth, never pulling or putting stress on the hair like most other hair accessories. With four sizes to choose from, this unisex tool meets the needs of a multicultural society who desire healthier styling options.

Since launching, the PuffCuff has had tremendous success via word of mouth from their many satisfied customers and have developed a cult following in the U.S. and abroad.

For more information on PuffCuff and/or to purchase the PuffCuff hair clips, visit www.thepuffcuff.com