N’Digo Foundation Continues to Help Send Black Youth to College

Hermene Hartman, who just hosted her 2015 Annual Gala, is a true example of the important of Black entrepreneurship and the importance of Black media.
Since 1995, Hartman, through the N’DIGO FOUNDATION, (a 501C3 ) has provided merit educational scholarships to deserving students. This year seven students were honored at their annual gala, held June 21. So many Black business owners are really social entrepreneurs because they use their time, finances and influence to help open doors for others.
“I thought it would be great to have a fabulous party and seek support from various sectors of the community – corporate, civic, social, educators, religious and political,” said Hartman who uses her platform to both recognized people who have contributed to society in positive ways and give money to deserving college bound students. The students are pictured below.
This year they honored seven people who have made significant contributions to our community:
• Mrs. Ann Haley, along with her husband, founded the Jackie Robinson West Little League Team. The Haleys were educators, principals, and they started the team to teach the lessons learned in sportsmanship to young boys. Last year, as you know, the Jackie Robinson Team became the U.S. Little League Champions.
• Howard Reich at the Chicago Tribune is a top journalist and has the best beat in town – he’s the jazz critic. With a discerning ear he critiques all of the jazz shows, be they in major venues, the new kid on the block, or in the jook joint. His brightness and awareness of his subject matter is amazing and as a one-man band, he has kept jazz alive in Chicago at every level from the community to the symphony halls.
• Reverend Johnny Miller pastors the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. His house of worship is an open door on the West Side with an abundance of community activities, including programs like dancing taught by the Joffrey Ballet and manhood training for young men taught by the Tuskegee Airmen, as well as a host of social services.
• Deborah McWhorter is the CEO of the Metropolitian YWCA. Her work in domestic violence is stellar. She is an advocate for the Purple Purse Program which supports women impacted by domestic violence. She is an international business leaders. McWhorter has developed a tech program for GYRLS focusing on STEM awareness for giftls ages 9 to 14 years. She works with a social conscience.
• Cheryl Pearson McNeil’s work at Nielsen has impacted the value of advertising and communications with minority communities. The research is bench marked as she has demonstrated consumer patterns with groundbreaking studies on the African-American consumer. Cheryl has become the consummate communicator.
• Hedy Ratner is the founder and co-president emeritus of The Women’s Business Development Center. Her life’s work for the past 35 years has been to ensure that women have a seat at the table, business resources and contracts, be they a startup or a seasoned enterprise. Her work is legendary and has set the standard for female entrepreneurs and professional women. Her luncheon is a must in the fall as she brings in national figures to address women’s issues.
• Dr. Wayne Watson receives the Lifetime Achievement Award for his groundbreaking work in higher education. He served as Chancellor of the City Colleges of Chicago and then became the President of Chicago State University. Wayne retires this year after 30 years as an innovative educator.
Below are a few scenes from the gala captured by Bean Soup Times.
