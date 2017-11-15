TCA Health, Inc. has opened a new primary care health center to serve Chatham and Chicago’s South Side residents

Chatham and its neighboring communities have among the highest infant mortality rate of all the other 77 communities in Chicago. Chatham, and its neighboring communities, also have the second highest cancer rate of all the other 77 communities in Chicago.

According to TCA Health CEO Veronica Clarke, there were no Federally Qualified Health Centers in Chatham, which is why TCA Health chose to open its newest clinic in this South Side community once known for its black middle-class residents and manicured lawns.

“We are proud to have a presence in Chatham. As an FQHC, we are able to provide affordable and high-quality primary health care,” explains CEO Veronica Clarke. “Being able to identify health issues before they become more serious, provides the added bonus of saving taxpayers money by preventing the need for emergency care.”

Clarke says more than 62,000 low-income residents in TCA Health- Chatham’s service area are medically underserved.

FQHC’s are nonprofit, community-directed health care providers that serve low income and medically underserved communities. Created by Congress in 1989, the national network of community health centers provide high-quality, affordable primary and preventive care for those who have limited access to health care, regardless of an individual’s ability to pay.

TCA Health invested over $600,000 buying and renovating the 4,000 sq. ft. the facility, at 8425 South Cottage Grove Ave., which has five medical exam rooms and two dental operatories. TCA Health-Chatham will host a full-time physician, family nurse practitioner, a dentist and dental hygienist, licensed clinical social worker, and an infectious disease specialist. It also will be a WIC site.

The grand opening of TCA Health-Chatham will take place Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, and the clinic will be open for touring from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. This location marks TCA’s sixth facility on the city’s South Side, including its Mobile Student Health Clinic.