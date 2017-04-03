Black Business Spotlight: U.S. Veteran Launches New Men’s Fashion Store



Berwyn, IL (BlackNews.com) — Marcel Townsel, a US Army Veteran, has launched a new men’s store – Iconic Style Menswear in Berwyn, Illinois and the website at www.iconicstyle.biz. The passion and love for fashion, dressing and grooming has led to Mr. Townsel creating a business that caters to the well-dressed man, including an educational component, teaching young men how to dress for success.

Growing up in the early 70’s, Marcel was surrounded around southern bred gentlemen, like his father, who sang with a gospel music quartet. The singers dressed impeccably and were well groomed. Dressing and details mattered. This was also a lesson learned from his days in the military. While serving in Germany, Marcel developed a love for men’s fragrances and fashion. It was there, where he had his first three tailor made suits constructed! Upon his return home, from the military, Marcel was prepared to enter the world of tailoring. Then life happened.

In his determination not to let his dreams fade, he’d often draw and design here and there. His father always was supportive of his business endeavors and would often talk “suit talk” with him. In carrying on the tradition of his father as a well-dressed man, Marcel developed an online business that did not come to fruition. Having learned his business lessons well, Marcel has made a comeback! It’s called Iconic Style, “Where We Brand The Man!”

Located at 1226 Clinton Avenue in Berwyn, Illinois, Iconic Style carries both, business and business casual attire, including accessories and men’s fragrances. A portion of the proceeds from the business goes to Veterans causes. The doors open for business on Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 1pm to 4pm. For more information, please contact Iconic Style at (708) 477-9950, email them at [email protected] , or visit them online at www.iconicstyle.biz.