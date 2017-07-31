TasteAd90

Rick Ross Reveals Plans For New Movie With Gucci Mane
Just When You Think He Has Said It All; Trump Encourages Police Brutality
Discrimination Linked to Mental Illness, Especially in Black Males
Black Excellence: Perfect Tux, Hits Six Figures in Less Than a Year
The Complete Guide: 10 Shoes to Wear with Skinny Jeans on a Budget
Arian Foster, NFL Players Invest $810,000 In 12-Year-Old’s Lemonade Company
Sy Smith: Making Strong Communities
Judge Replaced in Laquan McDonald Cover-up Case
Barbara Boutte’: Humanitarian, Civil Rights Activist, Philanthropist and Musician Passes
Abusive Cop That Beat Black Woman Owned N*ggaDown.com Domain
Home / News / Rick Ross Reveals Plans For New Movie With Gucci Mane

Rick Ross Reveals Plans For New Movie With Gucci Mane

News July 31, 2017 Off 23
rick-ross-gucci-mane-new-movie

Entertainment themes of Black empowerment are growing. The buzz in the South is that the “Buy Back The Black” may finally be getting its extension.

It’s time for a cultural revolution of the arts of we need more Black artist to create stories on film that promote not just what reality is, but what reality could be if we unite and work together for a common cause: a clean and decent place to live, work and play.

Among his ventures outside of music, Rick Ross is now planning to get his feet wet in the film industry.

It was last year that we were gifted with just a hint of the Miami rapper’s acting chops alongside Atlanta’s Gucci Mane in the nearly 8-minute clip for the duo’s “Buy Back The Block” track.

Now in a recent sit-down with Page Six, Ross has revealed that he and Gucci have been working a film together.

“I am getting ready to shoot a film. I got two different flicks that I am ready to make a move on,” Ross said. “Me and Gucci Mane got a flick that we wrote together….All I can say is at the beginning of the film, I am at the car wash and it will go from there.”

Source: HotNewHipHop

 

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

19990210_10159022856300261_988114199296140978_n

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Popular Categories