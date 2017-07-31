Rick Ross Reveals Plans For New Movie With Gucci Mane

Entertainment themes of Black empowerment are growing. The buzz in the South is that the “Buy Back The Black” may finally be getting its extension.

It’s time for a cultural revolution of the arts of we need more Black artist to create stories on film that promote not just what reality is, but what reality could be if we unite and work together for a common cause: a clean and decent place to live, work and play.

Among his ventures outside of music, Rick Ross is now planning to get his feet wet in the film industry.

It was last year that we were gifted with just a hint of the Miami rapper’s acting chops alongside Atlanta’s Gucci Mane in the nearly 8-minute clip for the duo’s “Buy Back The Block” track.

Now in a recent sit-down with Page Six, Ross has revealed that he and Gucci have been working a film together.

“I am getting ready to shoot a film. I got two different flicks that I am ready to make a move on,” Ross said. “Me and Gucci Mane got a flick that we wrote together….All I can say is at the beginning of the film, I am at the car wash and it will go from there.”

Source: HotNewHipHop