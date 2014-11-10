Louis Farrakhan to Keynote Family-Summit Conference
Hip Hop’s Goalden Chyld Talks Revolution, Unity and the Wake Up
The Ro Show Takes Over Bean Soup Times YouTube to Discuss Women Empowerment
Gwendolyn Brooks’ Creativity, Consciousness, Character Celebrated in New Biography
CBC Chairman Statement on Acquittal of the Officer Who Killed Philando Castile
Ugandan Celebrity Releases Daring T-Shirt Design for Africans in America
Kuumba Lynx and the Chicago Hip Hop Theater Festival Sound Da Alarm
Black Company Expands Bitcoin Territory
Recovered Crack Addict Fights for Those Left Behind
Annual Mass Black Male Graduation Featuring Maze Jackson and Charles Thomas
Home / Entertainment / New Music From J. Ivy, the Poet of Hip Hop

New Music From J. Ivy, the Poet of Hip Hop

Entertainment November 10, 2014 452 122
J. Ivy - Diggin' In The Papes-4

Hip Hop’s Favorite Poet, The Grammy Award Winning J. Ivy

A Bean Soup Times’ favorite has once again blessed us with new music from J. Ivy. For a long time, DJ’s have a love for “diggin’ in the crates,” but this time, it’s Chicago’s own, J. Ivy, the poet, scribe, storyteller, artist and writer has decided to go Diggin’ In The Papes.

Over the years versatility has been one of the strongest suits of Hip Hop’s Favorite Poet, *J. Ivy*. You will remember him as the powerful lyrical poet who held his own on the song “Never Let Me Down” from *The College Dropout* along side of Kanye West & Jay-Z.  He is also the man who gave John Stephens the moniker John Legend.

As a prolific writer and performer he has a knack for finding unique ways of delivering his artistry, whether it be a dramatic heartfelt reading on stage, doing voice-over work for the likes of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, MC’ing Deepak Chopra’s Annual Conference or collaborating with artists like John Legend and Doug E. Fresh.

papes

Being the creative that he is, the power of J. Ivy’s words has been strongly felt whether delivered as an acapella piece or over a Soulful, Alternative, or Hip-Hop bed of music.

J.Ivy, who has a book coming out January 27  titled Dear Father: Breaking the Cycle of Pain, which is being published by Beyond Words, an Imprint of Atria Books/Simon and Schuster figured he’d fans some great, free music enjoy to let you into his world.

“I figured why not give you a taste of what Iexperience when I shuffle thru the vault.”  From Crooked I to Disclosure to Mikey Rocks to Chill Moody to Carl Thomas to Slum Village to a remake of a Jimi Hendrix classic J. Ivy shares *Diggin’ In The Papes – Volume 1* of this music collective.

Below is the info and link for J. Ivy’s new music collective “Diggin’ In The Papes – Vol.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

452 Comments

  215. Pingback

    URL: http://mcafeeaccount.loginu.net/

Popular Interviews

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories