New Music From J. Ivy, the Poet of Hip Hop

Hip Hop’s Favorite Poet, The Grammy Award Winning J. Ivy

A Bean Soup Times’ favorite has once again blessed us with new music from J. Ivy. For a long time, DJ’s have a love for “diggin’ in the crates,” but this time, it’s Chicago’s own, J. Ivy, the poet, scribe, storyteller, artist and writer has decided to go Diggin’ In The Papes.

Over the years versatility has been one of the strongest suits of Hip Hop’s Favorite Poet, *J. Ivy*. You will remember him as the powerful lyrical poet who held his own on the song “Never Let Me Down” from *The College Dropout* along side of Kanye West & Jay-Z. He is also the man who gave John Stephens the moniker John Legend.

As a prolific writer and performer he has a knack for finding unique ways of delivering his artistry, whether it be a dramatic heartfelt reading on stage, doing voice-over work for the likes of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, MC’ing Deepak Chopra’s Annual Conference or collaborating with artists like John Legend and Doug E. Fresh.

Being the creative that he is, the power of J. Ivy’s words has been strongly felt whether delivered as an acapella piece or over a Soulful, Alternative, or Hip-Hop bed of music.

J.Ivy, who has a book coming out January 27 titled Dear Father: Breaking the Cycle of Pain, which is being published by Beyond Words, an Imprint of Atria Books/Simon and Schuster figured he’d fans some great, free music enjoy to let you into his world.

“I figured why not give you a taste of what Iexperience when I shuffle thru the vault.” From Crooked I to Disclosure to Mikey Rocks to Chill Moody to Carl Thomas to Slum Village to a remake of a Jimi Hendrix classic J. Ivy shares *Diggin’ In The Papes – Volume 1* of this music collective.

Below is the info and link for J. Ivy’s new music collective “Diggin’ In The Papes – Vol.