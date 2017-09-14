Common: I met a new woman today; I think she’s a keeper

Entertainer extraordinaire, Co
He, along with Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins earned the Creative Arts Emmy for Letter to the Free, an original song cowritten and performed by him. The song is featured on the Netflix documentary, 13th, a film that revisits the history of racial inequality within the United States Justice System. The popular, Ava DuVernay directed film also received three more Emmys on Saturday evening.
Common is no stranger to being honored for his work on movie scores. In 2015, he and John Legend received nearly a dozen awards for Glory, a song featured on the Selma Soundtrack. Those honors included a Grammy and BET Award. The pair also received an Academy and Golden Globe Award.The
Bravo to the Chicago native on these well-deserved acknowledg