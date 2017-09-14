Common: I met a new woman today; I think she’s a keeper

Entertainer extraordinaire, Co mmon, shared that sentiment with his million plus Instagram followers over the weekend. The wordsmith shared his big news being true to his craft, metaphorically. That woman he met Saturday evening in LA at the Microsoft theatre, was actually an Emmy.

He, along with Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins earned the Creative Arts Emmy for Letter to the Free, an original song cowritten and performed by him. The song is featured on the Netflix documentary, 13th, a film that revisits the history of racial inequality within the United States Justice System. The popular, Ava DuVernay directed film also received three more Emmys on Saturday evening.

Common is no stranger to being honored for his work on movie scores. In 2015, he and John Legend received nearly a dozen awards for Glory, a song featured on the Selma Soundtrack. Those honors included a Grammy and BET Award. The pair also received an Academy and Golden Globe Award.The film, also directed by Ava DuVernay, documented historical events that took place during the U.S Civil Rights Movement.