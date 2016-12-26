Spectacular New Year’s Eve Bash on 47th Street Countdown with Soulful Sounds

CHICAGO IL- Suitably titled the BEST community entertainment found in the State of Illinois, Chicago’s Blues District, located at 47th & King Drive will offer a menu of opportunities for everyone to participate in a spectacular array of music, food, drink, party favors and fun orchestrated to bring in 2017. All of the proceeds will benefit the outstanding work of the Harold Washington Cultural Center and its ongoing programs.

The elaborate 1,000-seat theater and cultural center will rock with sounds of rhythm and blues by Chicago’s own Chicago Blues Allstars. The evening is hosted by ABC7 Hosea Sanders and Ji Suk Yi of Windy City Live. The Harold Washington Cultural Center is one of the official Countdown locations of ABC 7. The night includes a lavish buffet, valet parking, cash bar, and champagne toast and party favors. VIP Party Suites are available at an additional cost. Guests inside the theater will have a prime view of the countdown into the New Year, Vegas Style Gaming, balloon drop and enjoy national celebrations on 4 jumbo plasma screens.

“We’ve got something for everybody.47th & King Drive will provide a New Year’s Eve Flashback of premium entertainment like you’ve never seen or heard of before,” says Executive Director Jimalita Tillman. “We have pulled out all of the stops to make our community the best choice for entertainment this coming New Year’s Eve and beyond.”

“This is an opportunity for us to give back to the community in a fantastic way,” says Bert Kaulen of Chicago Casino Suppliers, the reception entertainment presenting sponsor. “Our goal is to provide an economical way to party in peace while partying with a purpose.”

The Harold Washington Cultural Center houses a state-of-art media center designed for educating youth. Its technical equipment mirrors that of many radio and television studios. High School students gain a wealth of knowledge through internships provided by the HWCC. In 2016, Over 25,000 youth took advantage of the HWCC learning experience. Community organizations and churches enjoy the cultural and religious programs featured at the HWCC.

WHAT: New Year’s Eve on 47th Street

WHEN: December 31, 2016, 8:00 p.m

WHERE: Harold Washington Cultural Center

4701 S. King Drive Chicago, Illinois

CONTACT: Jimalita Tillman (773)373-1900