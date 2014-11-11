Shake that A$$, But Watch Yourself Nicki: ADL Condemns New Minaj Video

Abraham Foxman condemns Nicki Minaj video
So apparently a half-dressed, twerking and gyrating Black woman rapping about “anacondas” is acceptable in music videos, UNTIL she better not provide any symbolism that remotely resembles Nazism or anything pertaining to the Jewish Holocaust. Nicki Minaj recently released her video, “Only”, which also features artists Drake, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown. However, the content in the video has upset the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and quite a few viewers.
In the animated video, you will see a horde of soldiers with red armbands displaying the Young Money logo, which some say closely resembles the swastika. Minaj, is depicted as the leader or dictator. Besides the imagery, the video was also released on the 76th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the “Night of Broken Glass” pogrom in which thousands of Jews were brought to concentration camps and more than 1,000 synagogues were burned, igniting the beginning of the Holocaust.
Director of the ADL, Abraham H. Foxman, condemned the video as outright disrespectful and unacceptable:
“It is troubling that no one among Minaj’s group of producers, publicists and managers raised a red flag about the use of such imagery before ushering the video into public release,” Foxman wrote. “This video is insensitive to Holocaust survivors and a trivialization of the history of that era. The abuse of Nazi imagery is deeply disturbing and offensive to Jews and all those who can recall the sacrifices Americans and many others had to make as a result of Hitler’s Nazi juggernaut.”
But according to Nicki Minaj, she had nothing to do with the content of the video; the Jewish producers and person in charge of the lyric video, did. In a released statement, she apologized and explains,
“The artist who made the video for ‘Only’ was influenced by a cartoon on Cartoon Network called Metalocalypse and [the non–Cartoon Network-affiliated movie and graphic novel] Sin City,” she wrote. “I didn’t come up with the concept, but I’m very sorry and take full responsibility if it has offended anyone. I’d never condone Nazism in my art.”
Could the producers have done this on purpose to defame Minaj or force her to bow to the Jewish power behind the music?
