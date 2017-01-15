No, Addiction Isn’t A ‘Black Issue’
The stereotype of the black addict is pretty well ingrained in American culture. Ask pretty much anyone, and they’ll tell you that drugs and addiction are an endemic problem within the African American community. Their thoughts on this may well vary – some will sympathetically say that lack of opportunity and systemic discrimination are responsible for this, while others will be rather more accusatory about the matter – but most will agree that addiction is an African American issue. So why does the evidence say otherwise?
I’m not going to go overboard here and say that addiction isn’t a problem at all for African American communities. It patently is. But that’s the rub. It’s a problem for African Americans, while isn’t for white people. Take alcohol, for example. On average, black Americans are at a far lower risk of developing problematic drinking habits than white Americans. They tend to start drinking at an older age, and develop dependency problems at a far, far lower rate than white people. However, once a black person gets an alcohol dependency, it tends to be the case that this dependency will develop into something extremely problematic, in a way that it would not for their white counterpart. It’s generally acknowledged that this is due to the structures of care and support available to members of each ethnicity. While this is (obviously) not universally the case, white alcoholics are more likely to get help for their condition and experience a degree of recovery. These opportunities are often unavailable to (or actively denied for) black alcoholics, who consequently worsen and develop all the health and behavioral issues associated with dangerous alcohol usage. This in turn goes on to make black alcoholism more ‘visible’ than white alcoholism. White alcoholics are neatly shut away in rehab, while black alcoholics are raving on the streets.
The same applies to drugs. Even when you take into account that white people are at considerable risk of developing addictions to ‘legal’ prescription drugs (which skews the statistics somewhat), and look only at usage of illegal narcotics, white and black communities are pretty much neck-and-neck.. Indeed, black college students are considerably less likely to use substances than white college students.
Despite this, however, African Americans are many, many times more likely to be arrested for drug-usage and drug-related crimes than white Americans, and are also less likely to seek or be given help. Again, this means that black drug use is more ‘visible’, which leads to the formation of a self-perpetuating stereotype. The statistics neatly show that whites and blacks use illegal substances at roughly the same rate, but blacks are much more likely to be penalised for this. Frustratingly, white people are hugely more likely to sell drugs than their black counterparts, but black drug dealers feature disproportionately when it comes to arrests. Many believe that, again, this is due to visibility. White people deal drugs indoors, at parties and within private circles. In black communities, drugs are dealt outside, on the streets. Others, however, point out the very basic and institutionalised racism inherent in the ‘War On Drugs’, which has disproportionately and unfairly targeting black society, despite the fact that it was no more ‘guilty’ than white society.
The damage done by this is considerable. Even though the statistics clearly show it, it is incredibly hard to convince people that substance abuse is no more a ‘black issue’ than it is a ‘white issue’. Certainly black substance abuse is more problematic in that it is less treated and more visible – but it does not occur more frequently than white substance abuse. Yet even those sympathetic to African American issues – and even many within the African American community – cannot believe that black people do not abuse substances at a higher rate than white people. Nonetheless, they don’t. There are ethnic groups who disproportionately abuse substances. Native Americans are hugely at risk of developing alcoholism and/or drug use disorders. Indeed, Native Americans are far and away the group most affected by substance abuse. The reasons for this are complicated, involving a lot of issues relating to oppression, lack of opportunity, societal factors, and genetic factors. This is a sad situation, and one which deserves our attention. Getting help to black substance abusers who need it is also something our society very much needs. But it’s time to dispense with the idea that we are, as a community, any more prone to substance abuse than other ethnic groups. Because we’re not. In many cases (alcoholism, for example), we’re quite the reverse!
