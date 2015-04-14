Not Enough Black Artists Take Advantage of Chicago Grant Opportunities

Sheila Lewis was recently appointed as a panel reviewer on the arts grants panel for the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
The mission of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is to enrich Chicago’s artistic vitality and cultural vibrancy. To support this overarching mission, Cultural Grants Program’s goal is simple: to serve as a catalyst to foster a robust, healthy arts community where artists, non-profit arts and culture and creative industries thrive. The deadline to submit applications is May 15 at 5pm. For more information, click here.
She recently spoke with Toure Muhammad to sharing the benefits of applying for these grants.
About the author /Toure Muhammad
Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.
Related Posts
-
-
-
-
-
-
July 4, 2017
443 Comments
Popular Interviews
-
Bean Soup RadioNovember 18, 2011 By Toure Muhammad
-
-
Politics
- June 27, 2017 Congressional Black Caucus Pressures Uber on Diversity
- January 7, 2017 Key & Peele – Obama and Luther’s Farewell Address – Uncensored
- November 16, 2016 BLACK AMERICA!!!!! Wake Up And Stop Whining
- November 14, 2016 Are Low Income Residents Being Hoodwinked…Again?
- November 9, 2016 Five Empowering Election 2016 Social Media Responses from Black People
Fake News
-
April 27, 2016
-
December 7, 2015
-
-
May 6, 2015
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
instagram free follower app
Manifestation Miracle Review
http://wiki.zwielichthain.de/index.php?title=Benutzer:IsidraCissell61
webcam model
ecograf Doppler
guitar picks
banheiras
free netflix coupon code
groupon promo code
best online deals
Green SEO Writing
recycle clothes for cash
strawberry ketone
esta
get more
Go Here
Bruce Waltzer
ecografe ieftine
Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories
dr Medora
paintless dent repair training
bikiniluxe coupon
movie2k
Habib Shekhanzai
plumbing repair Tarrytown
foundation repair
ramalan zodiak
foundation repair
league of legends clothes
email verification
steam clean carpets
injury attorney
rio de janeiro
orange county appliance repair
no deposit casino onlineï¿½
Back links
Employment law attorney
100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS
garcinia cambogia 800mg
LLaveros personalizados
karangan upsr
Laser hair removal nyc
Martial arts training academy
jamu kuat
minneapolis seo services
cumshot compilation essay
minneapolis seo expert
professional dog grooming
apple shooter
Kinder
FCPX Effects
Sell my house fast San Antonio, TX We buy houses
click here
wife swapping porn development
dentist newport beach ca
Evonne
goniophotometer
plush
harlow frankies bikini
Freelance illustrator
sacred 3 trainer
blackjack
town hall 8 war base
babies name
at here
live auctions
http://massagesway.com/
Best Accounting Firm Websites
clint bertucci
travr
multilingual digital marketing
Cancer
babies names norse
Online Retail Arbitrage Software
dr oz face serum
free online casino games
Kaffeevollautomat Test
Tokyo Street Food
The site im trying to promote is a URL Shortener
here
latest casino bonuses
stlpiky
tenerife blog
meaning of aldo
check my site
facebook ads for beginners
boom beach hack
movietube
cheats for hungry shark evolution
my singing monster cheats
Locuras
facebook status
guitar picks
healthy eating on the run
sales training singapore
antispam e.v.
second hand clothes wholesale
freelance illustrator
rental of sound system singapore
Scrapbooking
leaflet printing
agencia publicidad malaga
cheap seo service
Gartenfahnen
cat sitter naples
overnight cat sitter in naples
unconditional love
we buy houses san antonio
need to sell my house fast
How to get acne free skin
SEO Services
pet memorials
garcinia cambogia nutra labs
singapore web developer
consignment shopping atlanta
wordpress web design houston
iPhone reparation
CAR AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE
HIGH SECURITY WIRE FENCE
Tulsa OK Bail Bonds
What Women Want In A Man
exercise
fitness
Solo ads
Greenleaf Lawn
safe scraper
ollas rena ware
Complete Instamate Review
diabetes review
walk in freezer
real estate brokerage tampa bay
exclusive dating london
teeth whitening Cedar Park
tv antenna 55006
car accessories troy mi
bathroom scale at target
nose hair trimmer manual
Motor Club of America benefits
Motor Club of America benefits
Cash 4 Clothes
fashion
music
punta cana que es
tours in Hawaii
IATA Cat Box in Sri Lanka
mobil jetski repair ft. lauderdale
Courtyard gardens Canberra
http://3addiction.com
NinjaTrader
legal highs Europe
legal highs Europe
skull ring, stackable gold ring
emergency plumber in Austin
tenerife forum
cerrajeros de elche
SalesEnvy Review
casino malaysia
https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com
Meagan
Rosengï¿½rd
best mattress 2016
disco light definition
1 month gold trial
purse caddy organizer
Ossie Kranz
solar related
naples cat care
mobile strike hack
Disciplinary action Robert Creely
Call now to get the All Inclusive Package On Sale Now!!
Handicapping contest
kindle
Austin Fence and Deck
Canon Pixma MG5520
Run A Webinar Bonus
all information is free
Run A Webinar Review
Encouragement scriptures
Solar Panels
launch
pegasus hotel
Unbiased Report Exposes The Unanswered Questions on most expensive jewelry
see this link
light effects for parties
dinosaur game
SuperGaminator Gutschein
Truths about hypnosis
Excel Consultants
Real estate
Teleteria casino
immobilien
comptable strasbourg
Manhattan Home Design Reviews
cat sitter
christian group
seo services
agen judi bola
crossfit
SILVER SPRING apartment cleaning service
dog walker naples fl
Hold Harmless Template
finger vibrators
porno
illo eucation
na chat rooms
porno
Professional makeup
porno
yoga teacher training india
100K Factory Ultra Edition Bonus
road safety
Body Shop Brooklyn
cat care in naples
Drones for sale
Tao of Badass Joshua Pellicer
geniux ingredients
brain enhancing drugs
Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
adult comics
3d printer comparison
email list
Clash of Royale Hack Gem Android and iOS Chest
pet sitter naples fl
Evelyn
groups chat
Sexdate
lose weight
How to send bulk messages in whatsapp
Los Angeles Limo Ride
chat with friends
Secondhand clothes
expresspay franchise
KGC
germany proxies list
free loops
view more
Simpson Plywood
mariadb hosting
ssd hosting
find more information
http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/loft-clearance-united-kingdom_lower-morden-merton-sw20.html
Search engine optimization
Cars/Bikes For Sale
fat cutting supplements
Free Screen Recorder Download
Purely
tannregulering oslo
Marketing
Buy Sell property Los Angeles or Souther California
McAfee Account Login
jet stupid
Flights
Hotels
Digital Media
Obsession Phrases Review
quitting a job
love
Obsession Phrases Examples
best streetwear brand
fear of god
organisation mariage strasbourg
SunTrust Online Banking Login
Portrait Photography Washington DC
personal development london
business strategist london
adult shop
handmade
Couple
california psychics
easy webinar
superiorsingingmethod.com,
Isagenix Retail
Ottawa Naturopath
homemade fleshlight
ndfeb magnet philippines
royalty free video
Rustic Furniture Hire
timeout
kitchen garbage disposal
joomla tutorials for beginners full
Joomla Tutorials
Kenya marketplace
Rocket Piano
Video Agent X Discount
sleep aid
how to get your ex back
web design
iseekgirls.gonese.top
Potomac John
http://bit.ly/1r1zTdU
omega 3 capsule
Best yoga mats 2016
psychologist cedarhurst
Reiki
Maria Johnsen
Maria Johnsen
SEO Trondheim
401k
VRBO
Fashion
Fashion
Self-Help
SLS
International Courier Mumbai
robert augustus masters
tms therapy new york
clothes
wallpaper jakarta
Kool Daddy Motorcicles
hampstead builders
Sunny isles real estate
how can i make money online
auto detailing company seattle wa
awangga souvenir
Negativity
iPad Reparatur
Handy Reparatur
www.BestPromotionGifts.com
slither.io
Cabinet Hardware
y-ou-shoes.com
Y-wholesaleshoes.com
Home Deep Fryer
android game source
Deep Fryers
Camiseta Russell Westbrook Manga Corta Blanco
Envoy rides
magical event entertainment
salt lake city divorce
clic aquí para ingresar al foro mu online
pflugerville dentist
blow up slide for pool
he said
Rechnung erstellen
Free WSET Course
Rechnung schreiben
Motivational Posters
IT Support Gainesville FL
gpsshk
web hosting solution
party
Leicester
make money driving
cloud platform
Singapore kid birthday party service
Intuitive Energy Healer
Clash of Kings Game
Stuff envelopes from home
no credit check loans
Perseverance Quotes
deck builder Austin
funemployed
Affordable Insulation of Oklahoma
Girls
how to get paid on YouTube
Abnehmen nachhaltig ernährungsplan stoffwechsel gesund natürlich
best portable air purifier
Love lift life fitness nutrition Health
Love lift life fitness nutrition Health
http://www.kaba1330.com/
aloe vera drinks
Barre Chords
printingvip.bravesites.com
Recipes
fishing guide south padre island
electrolux vacuum review
forum mu online free
Watch Rugby Live
best psychic reader uk
liquid iv ft lauderdale
copier repair Austin
search engine land
finger family
homes for sale in calvert county md
cheap transmission parts
Kurma
dietista barcelona
Dog pet insurance plans and reviews
psn booter
xbox booter
minions
best thermostat
Tactical patches
inflatable bath pillow
inflatable bath pillow
liquid iv ft lauderdale
Hemp Oil
volunteer medical mission
sciatica exercises
Q币充值
digital product reviews
mca scam review
co2 regulator
envio de paquetes a colombia desde estados unidos
他妈的谷歌
nursery rhymes
javascript async example
civil litigation sg
Diet
vinyl decals
Business information
drjaydani
sklejka
Email advertising in USA
nursery rhymes
lifelock vs. identity guard
bad breath
fire truck
Medical call center
Sheriff callie
buy subscribers youtube
find here
Staircase Installation Renovation Durham NC
他妈的谷歌
peppa pig
trafficmonsoon
jonathan moly
kamal
How to send bulk messages in whatsapp
dental implants
hulk
fallout 4 funny moments secrets locations
baby songs
我他媽的谷歌
Best wireless routers under 100 dollars
find this
http://bit.ly/1TV1BTa
kids videos
finger family
diet
Wholesale Ray Bans
Fake Ray Bans
Toys video for kids
Jermaine Carter
garage door repair Austin
samsonite carry on luggage
fishing charters stuart
garage door repair Austin Texas
best umbrella for wind
austin house painters