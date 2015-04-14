Not Enough Black Artists Take Advantage of Chicago Grant Opportunities

Sheila Lewis was recently appointed as a panel reviewer on the arts grants panel for the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The mission of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is to enrich Chicago’s artistic vitality and cultural vibrancy. To support this overarching mission, Cultural Grants Program’s goal is simple: to serve as a catalyst to foster a robust, healthy arts community where artists, non-profit arts and culture and creative industries thrive. The deadline to submit applications is May 15 at 5pm. For more information, click here.

She recently spoke with Toure Muhammad to sharing the benefits of applying for these grants.