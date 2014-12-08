Obama: Justice & Unity in Exclusive BET Interview

“This isn’t going to be solved overnight. This is something that is deeply rooted in our society; it’s deeply rooted in our history… It’s important to recognize that as painful as these incidents are, we cant equate what’s happening now to what happened 50 years ago…” -Pres. Barack Obama.

BET recently sat down for an exclusive interview with President Barack Obama to discuss the worldwide call for justice following the non-indictment of two white police officers in the shooting deaths of Mike Brown and Eric Garner. BET’s “106 & Park” will air a portion of the interview today, Dec. 8, 2014 at 5 p.m. ET/PT. The full interview will air immediately afterwards at 6 p.m. ET/PT in “BET News Presents: A Conversation with President Barack Obama.”

The interview is Obama’s first network interview during which he goes beyond politics to discuss the reality and prevalence of white supremacy in America. In addition, the interview is said to be a bit more personal, as Obama reflects on his thoughts of the protests and how we can effectively move forward as a people.

Here’s a snippet from the full interview: