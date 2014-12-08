Obama: Justice & Unity in Exclusive BET Interview
“This isn’t going to be solved overnight. This is something that is deeply rooted in our society; it’s deeply rooted in our history… It’s important to recognize that as painful as these incidents are, we cant equate what’s happening now to what happened 50 years ago…” -Pres. Barack Obama.
BET recently sat down for an exclusive interview with President Barack Obama to discuss the worldwide call for justice following the non-indictment of two white police officers in the shooting deaths of Mike Brown and Eric Garner. BET’s “106 & Park” will air a portion of the interview today, Dec. 8, 2014 at 5 p.m. ET/PT. The full interview will air immediately afterwards at 6 p.m. ET/PT in “BET News Presents: A Conversation with President Barack Obama.”
The interview is Obama’s first network interview during which he goes beyond politics to discuss the reality and prevalence of white supremacy in America. In addition, the interview is said to be a bit more personal, as Obama reflects on his thoughts of the protests and how we can effectively move forward as a people.
Here’s a snippet from the full interview:
About the author /Victoria Joshua
Related Posts
-
-
March 9, 2017
-
-
-
-
602 Comments
Popular Interviews
- February 19, 2017 Could Dr. Umar Johnson’s Freedom School be Established in Chicago?
- February 16, 2017 Jason Black Describes Gentrification as Ethnic Cleansing
- January 23, 2017 We Print 4 Less Joins the BopBiz Center Family
-
-
Making Your Mark Through “On Purpose” LivingMarch 9, 2017 By Toure Muhammad
-
Conference Aims to Launch 1000 Black BusinessesMarch 9, 2017 By Toure Muhammad
-
Bean Soup RadioNovember 18, 2011 By Toure Muhammad
-
How to Overcome Obstacles in EntrepreneurshipMarch 12, 2015 By Toure Muhammad
-
Politics
- February 21, 2017 Dolton Fire Example of Larger Problems Facing Village Says Duane Muhammad
- January 7, 2017 Key & Peele – Obama and Luther’s Farewell Address – Uncensored
- November 22, 2016 Dolton Mayor Teams Up to Give Away Over 1000 Turkeys
- November 16, 2016 BLACK AMERICA!!!!! Wake Up And Stop Whining
- November 14, 2016 Are Low Income Residents Being Hoodwinked…Again?
Fake News
-
April 27, 2016
-
December 7, 2015
-
-
May 6, 2015
ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
c5e7nstcc78e4x5cn7w4567465
xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5
Blair Coard
http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/
Manifestation Miracle Reviews
guitar picks
banheiras
recycle clothes for cash
porno
Vernon Filipovich
Best Prostate Supplement
Pattie
read this post here
Best buy cell phone accessories
curso de detetive particular
dr medora clinic
bikiniluxe coupon
roofing
t shirt league of legends
brazil
http://portal.dot.co.pl/usluga-tworzenia-stron-2/
Ignacia
PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO
critical appraisal course
ebay deals near me
driving range netting
anal porno essay
Stop Foreclosure San Antonio Texas Area
We Buy Houses Fast San Antonio Texas Area
fan art merchandise
Sell my house fast San Antonio, TX We buy houses
seepstakes forum
dentist newport beach ca
mass effect porn development
bandar judi online
unique jewelry denver
here
US
tattoo supplies
sacred 3 trainer
Buy Phentermine
th8 base designs
Massage Sway - Austin Day Spa
body hair loss
travr
multilingual digital marketing
affordable ayurvedic treatment in kerala
mental health
DegenerativeDisk
greek baby names
vitamin c serum
Online Retail Arbitrage Software
free slots games
entertainment
play slots for free
australia motivational speaker
Tai Lopez 67 Steps
movietube
shopify drop shipping
Dimple Firlik
free porn
social media status
my singing monsters trucos
hungry shark cheat
pest control converse tx
guitar picks
Penginapan Murah Di Depok
healthy eating on the run
weight loss for busy entrepreneur
Healthy eating busy schedule
Kaffeevollautomat Test
living social
popcorn rental singapore
business cards printing
Georgian Bay
5gallon water pump
Movers San Jose
Moving Companies San Francisco CA
better job
belanja online sepatu
auto mould
display cabinets
best digital marketing agency
bali flag
private cat kennels
kitten sitter
forex discount
Javascript
How To Tell Someone You Love Them
News Magazine
buy twitch followers
Banheira Hidromassagem
binary broker
take home pay calculator
free porn
pet loss grief
flat belly overnight program
do you wanna screw
garcinia cambogia xt optimal health products
13x13x13 fabric drawer
anastasiadate
agen judi sbobet
white kidney bean extract type 2 diabetes
#3626;ติ๊กทู
iPhone 6 reparation
Kids vlog
visit
Self Balancing 1000
GPS
Signature Bail Bonds
Renay
trip expriences
Build A Vape
cerrajeros valencia economicos
chargers
Greenleaf Lawn
weed control tulsa
Complete Instamate Review
ollas rena ware
Computer Services Ocala FL
bulk sms through whatsapp
diabetes
remington ne3560 nose hair trimmer
hcg injections
Kinder
Cash 4 Clothes
vacation tours in Hawaii
IATA compliant wooden travel crate in Colombo
virtual reality
ABANICOS PERSONALIZADOS
REGALO BODA
jet ski repair fort lauderdale
Good2go Technology
Door manufacturing
tenerife property
extraction de donnees dans excel
http://addiction7.com
Trading Emini
www.facebook.com/CleaningQuotes
austin emergency plumbing
Hotel Di Carita
hoverboard
http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
Singapore Purtier Placenta
tv torrents
Hotel Di Carita
Crawler Dozers For Sale
vlogger
blue light disco qld
roasting pan for 18 lb turkey
solar related
http://cutt.us/jItoE
Bad Lawyer Robert Creely
cat care naples
digital agency guernsey
how to start a blog to make money
grosir sprei murah
managing stress with NLP
sydney carpet cleaning
streaming series gratuit
Wire treat lines
Brooklyn Body Shop
SEO
Body Shop Brooklyn
advanced java training in pune
Austin Fence and Deck
affärsjurist i stockholm
IP Transit
https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/
gameplay
little black dress
one year bullshit fraud investigations
Gun Shop
Natural Gemstone Jewelry
SuperGaminator Bonus
kid toys
onlinerulet
bedavarulet
student
Gods of the Arena
scalper ea
teleteria casino reviews
Rehabilitation
Expert comptable boulangerie
spa break jersey
Anja
creare site web cluj
Word Search Puzzles
streetview
sanitation
cialis trainer
Startups
Prostate Cancer
keepyourhair.cba.pl
business view
realistic dildos
porno
international language learning online
Death notices
how to get ex back after cheating
na chat
Professional makeup
yoga instructor certification himalayas
Promycom Präsentation
allentown car accident lawyer
MARIJUANA
lovetts lovin pet care
apartment building insurance california
phen375 where to buy
nugenix scam
Paleo chef
Singapore Dog Training
Web Design companies in los angeles
attraction marketing online
milftoon
marketing social media
rancho boot camp
Credit Restoration
Robert Augustus Masters
formation anglais marseille
Cool TShirts
raspberry ketone lean
http://clashroyalehack.androtransfer.com
Message your friends
help lions
weight lose tips
Residential locksmith Denver
hoer
aweber communications
The Notebook Quotes by Nicholas Sparks
Los Angeles Limo Ride
CDR SAMPLES FOR ENGINEERS AUSTRALIA
voice lessons phoenix
best voice lessons near me
this article
whatsapp channel checker
Restaurants and Places to Visit in Colombo, ThumbsUp
http://counseled.info/self-improvement-self-development-vis-spiritual-counseling/
best affiliate programs
see
NKTR Vapor Liquid Mango 30ml
Birthday images
Get the facts
free loops
commercial ice cream making machine
Elstree
house samples
success
http://www.toprubbishclearance.co.uk/waste-disposal-united-kingdom_custom-house-newham-e16.html
Phenq Diet Plan
Fanclubdenhaag
Post Free Ads
Business law
Free Screen Recorder Download
Automation
Buy Sell property Los Angeles or Souther California
McAfee Account Login
Vacation Rentals
YouTube
funnylifequotescollection.com
Ottawa Basement Finishing
Quicken Loans Login
Cure yeast infection
no credit check loan
https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1
pintupartisilipat.edublogs.org
video analysis
yeezy
Device Pitstop Henderon
quotesgram
SunTrust Online Banking Login
ohsesso.downloadmovie.win
Briana
Whip
Whip
Obsession Phrases
www.cityprodentists.com
check out this page
roofleak
anekahanduk.com
Urgent care
reviews on california psychics
Medix College Reviews
Hair Straightener
foro escorts
extrait k-bis
android game cheat engine
Ellavage Hydrating Moisturizer Free Trial
Medix College Reviews
Medix College Reviews
VIZBOX enclosures for outdoor projection
Medix College Reviews
jewelry tulsa
glossycleaners
Travel
Joomla Tutorials
ideas for company name
Kenya marketplace
ï»¿judi bola
Transitioning Junior Military Officers
Kamagra
tips
ray ban sunglasses australia
app development
baldness
sales dashboard
fishing videos
seo discount packages
http://www.dailyquotesinspiration.com/cute-funny-love-quotes-for-him-or-her/
Tips computer
spearguns
ï»¿seo
http://tinyurl.com/gv8c7pa
christiantshirts.co
msr206 software
Potomac John Song
instagram porn
Basement Recordings
rencontre amicale tchat
internet millionaire
day trips from cusco
NBAOnlineStreams
sara schwartz gluck
venta y alquiler oficinas malaga
Maria Johnsen
Multilingual digital marketing
Multilingual seo
college schedule maker
ï»¿boligadvokater
Internet Marketing Singapore
retirement
windows
R&C Electronic Co., Ltd
home remedy athletes feet
Memorial Weekend
海外充值
chatten
vine bot
Roulette
cryptocurrency payment service providers
date ideas
edarling
computer nfl predictions
Tess and Trish jewelry
Tms upper east side
massage
ways to earn money
free porn videos
hampstead builders
gordon
prince and princess baby
seo services
resume expert
ï»¿san antonio bail bonds
Tienda de items FAST MuPlataS2
Romance
Camiseta Kyle Lowry
hackear clash of clans
best resume writing service
marketing ideas
Data Recovery Services
Data Recovery Services
Data Recovery Services
seo service london
dentists in pflugerville TX
Click This Link
jvzoo huge bonus
Air conditioning repair
neo2 review
Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Rechnungsprogramm
follar
dell
Affiliate Trax Bonuses
web hosting affordable
wedding
windows and doors
Virgin Adult Toys
Granite countertops Ottawa
tapas shoreditch
deductible insurance
tapas shoreditch
How To Get Traffic To Your Website Fast And Easy
randy abalkahd
web design
RugbyOnlineStream
curare emorroidi
how to fuck better
hire FX trader
ï»¿Removals Gloucestershire
Garantiedividende
tantric massage
ï»¿escortbayan
Barre Chords
copier lease Austin TX
judi sportsbook
sms lån
Vegan
Coince affiliate program
Play Doh
where to buy OnePlus 3 online
liquid iv ft lauderdale
angry birds
On-Demand Logistics
Kurma
club flyers
calvert county homes for sale
Laser Cutting Singapore
Lakeway roofing company
spreibed.com
finger family
Eusebio
kids songs
options
M8BET
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
jajajajajajaja
natural cure for lupus
iv therapy dayton
Cedar Park family dentist
T Shirts
Laptop lifestyle
How to evict a tenant
sciatica exercises
一卡通充值
dlh
Buy Isagenix 30 day
Air monitoring in perth
comparing pet insurance rates
peppa pig
Effective Fat Burn
One World Whey Review
tapas in london
Miami Locksmith
casual club apk
Email Blast
support
他妈的谷歌
identity theft protection comparison
pass: r0tmwBlR86
Medical call center
liquid iv ft lauderdale
try this web-site
ï»¿Storage Company Cheltenham
ï»¿Storage Company Cheltenham
peppa pig
Web Design Galway
10 mais
click here to investigate
我他媽的谷歌
hulk
kantï¿½wka dlh
superheroes
ï»¿junk cars
Austin commercial appraisals
modrzew syberyjski dlh
coffee maker with grinder
brand name: http://www.autoradio-gps-android.com/
Hutto dentist
Du lich Viet
fishing charters stuart
escort
Hutto dentist
激战2充值
carpet cleaning Austin TX
Christian daycare
samsonite carry on luggage
The Lost Ways Review
Alquilers autos Mendoza
san antonio bail bonds
san antonio bail bonds
Find a Tax CPA
san antonio bail bonds
kingdoms of movies series
Gordie Howe Jersey
jurassic world the game cheats
Bad service
opportunity cost
london tantric
london tantric
dental implants Cedar Park
crear cuenta gmail
isis videos
Pins & Needles - Fun Spinning Puzzle Game
Pins & Needles - Fun Spinning Puzzle Game
Austin
nursery rhymes
local locksmith london
Fitness quotes
Minneapolis car service
PFA
Twin Cities limo
Hottest WAGs in Sports
他妈的谷歌
beam shoes gymnastics
melvin
Peppa pig
austin plumber
Manifestation Miracle
Coffee beans
Casino
Hookah Tips
alpha brain review
ï»¿alpha brain
visa
ego cialis
ï»¿academia do importador
http://www.blingstation.com/jewelry/fashion?type=pendants
human resources
Detroit Red Wings Apparel
gymnastics equipment sydney
beylikdüzü escort
electrician
Austin Steam IT - Steam Cleaning
Web Wealth System Back Office
Webagentur Basel
the tao badass pdf
izmir escort
informasi lowongan kerja terbaru
Escort en Chillan
Escort en iquique
Escorts en iquique
ï»¿Sexchillan
Escorts Copiapo
personal development
HOUSE MUSIC
family toy
Blog
他妈的谷歌
dewedding
giay dan tuong tphcm
iphone 6 charger
Organiser
Zelda Nintendo Gaming 90s Cringe
peppa pig
roofing
Detroit Lions Blog
cool games
bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic
daily devotional for kids
Promo Codes
cranecrews.com
MILF Porn
MILF Porn
porno
cara mendaftar sbobet
Medical Waste Disposal San Francisco
affordable
can ho opal dat xanh
J.Cole Type Instrumental
Mint Dentistry Dr. Field Harrison
uab ost express
mortgage broker Toronto
iphone 5 car charger
mortgage broker Toronto
Anal Porn
mortgage broker Toronto
Fetish Porn
Storm Bowling Balls
erotic stories
Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Detroit Lions Apparel
Free Amateur Porn
Gay Porn
AR15kit
free games
Since 2005 we are the Best and Most Experienced Ikea Kitchen
sbobet asia
streetwise stun guns
ï»¿Company Reviews
sprinkler repair tulsa
phone verification pva
ทำตาแบบเกาหลี
porn
poker online
Miesha
domino poker
buy google cheat
free cigarette
Temeka Nevitt
Real estate listing
how to fill magic autofill in irctc
promo codes
Comedy
discount code
hq porno
Paul Okade
Porn Blog
losing weight and toning up
kasyno gry hazardowe
microsoft office 2013
poker indonesia
porno izle
Greenleaf Lawn Care Tulsa
gramercy park grange road
Wilma
finger family
ï»¿Fetish
Viagra
nursery rhymes