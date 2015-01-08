BeanSoup_600x200_Motown_1

Mayoral Candidate Fioretti to Rahm About Obama Library: South Side Parks Not for Sale

Mayoral Candidate Fioretti to Rahm About Obama Library: South Side Parks Not for Sale

January 8, 2015
p

Many groups support bringing the Barack Obama Presidential Library to the South Side of Chicago including the DuSable Museum of African American History. Mayoral candidate Bob Fioretti agrees that Chicago should be home of the Obama Library, “but not an inch of public land should go to it,” he said.

“Washington Park and Jackson Park are not for sale,” he said in a news release sent to BeanSoupTimes.com. “The Emanuel Administration should have been working with the two bids that were coming from UIC and U of I, to ensure we had site control.  They did not, and now they want acres of public space for the library. Our public spaces are not the playgrounds for museums for billionaires or libraries, no matter how much they mean.  There is no excuse for how this administration has bungled this situation.  The fact that it might cause us to lose the Obama Library should be a reminder of how this Administration works with the community and what it means by transparency.”
About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

