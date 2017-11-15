“I Called Him Morgan” Recounts the Grizzley Death of a Jazz Legend
Congresswoman Wilson Bridges the Gap Between Africans and Americans
DeRay Davis Tackles Being Black in America in New Comedy Special
Stanfield Global Embarks on “HBCU Green” Initiative
Hermene Hartman Profiles the Black Excellence of Chicago
Film Explores Unique Relationship Between Queen Victoria and Muslim Servant
Virtue’s First Family Issue!: How to Build a Strong Family in Faith
The South Side Community Federal Credit Union Celebrates its 14th Anniversary
Beard Game and 12 Principles of Manhood Matter
Is Tom Joyner Retiring?
Home / National / 1968 ‘Black Power’ Olympic Legend Meets With Colin Kaepernick

1968 ‘Black Power’ Olympic Legend Meets With Colin Kaepernick

National November 15, 2017 Off 52
1110-colin-kaepernick-john-carlos-instagram-liwi68-3

John Carlos Calls Kaepernick Today’s Muhammad Ali

Now more than ever must generations respect and learn from one another in order to build and restore for the future. Many of the issues we are fighting now, our parents and grandparents have fought, and in a similar fashion, I might add.

This year, the NFL is going through a troubling time. They are losing fans and viewers after Colin Kaepernick protested and brought awareness to police brutality in America by kneeling during the National Anthem. Since then, Kaepernick has been praised for his protest. Many others have followed in line with his way of protesting, but he’s still not hired by an NFL team due to his protesting.

While he’s been supported by numerous, one person is taking notice of Kaepernick’s stance on social justice.

John Carlos, the bronze medalist of the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, who along with Tommy Smith, raised in his fist in support of the black civil rights movement. The gesture of solidarity has become iconic, and still being circulated to this day.

Carlos declared Kaepernick this generation’s iconic civil rights leader. In an interview with TMZ, Carlos expressed how Kaepernick’s commitment and sacrifice to this issues make him one of the great individuals. Carlos also believes Kaepernick’s name will be looked on the same pedestal as Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson.

It’s not clear when they met but sports journalist Dave Zirin tweeted a photo of them together last Thursday.

About the author / 

Kelsey Stone

Chicago native with a passion for writing, music, and social justice. Creative, intelligent, and bold, but can be a little sophistaratchet sometimes.

Related Posts

Gilliard & Sons
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories