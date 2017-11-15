John Carlos Calls Kaepernick Today’s Muhammad Ali

Now more than ever must generations respect and learn from one another in order to build and restore for the future. Many of the issues we are fighting now, our parents and grandparents have fought, and in a similar fashion, I might add.

This year, the NFL is going through a troubling time. They are losing fans and viewers after Colin Kaepernick protested and brought awareness to police brutality in America by kneeling during the National Anthem. Since then, Kaepernick has been praised for his protest. Many others have followed in line with his way of protesting, but he’s still not hired by an NFL team due to his protesting.

While he’s been supported by numerous, one person is taking notice of Kaepernick’s stance on social justice.

John Carlos, the bronze medalist of the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, who along with Tommy Smith, raised in his fist in support of the black civil rights movement. The gesture of solidarity has become iconic, and still being circulated to this day.

Carlos declared Kaepernick this generation’s iconic civil rights leader. In an interview with TMZ, Carlos expressed how Kaepernick’s commitment and sacrifice to this issues make him one of the great individuals. Carlos also believes Kaepernick’s name will be looked on the same pedestal as Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson.

It’s not clear when they met but sports journalist Dave Zirin tweeted a photo of them together last Thursday.