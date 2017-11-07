Black-owned Company Creates Opportunities in Financial Literacy
During a visit to Chicago, NuRepublic founder and CEO Andre Amos stopped by the BOP Biz Center and talked with Bean Soup Times digital publisher Toure Muhammad about opportunities for Black people in the financial literacy industry. Opportunities include tax preparer and tax agency owners. For more information, call 773.340.9008.
About the author /Toure Muhammad
Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.
