“I Called Him Morgan” Recounts the Grizzley Death of a Jazz Legend
Congresswoman Wilson Bridges the Gap Between Africans and Americans
DeRay Davis Tackles Being Black in America in New Comedy Special
Stanfield Global Embarks on “HBCU Green” Initiative
Hermene Hartman Profiles the Black Excellence of Chicago
Film Explores Unique Relationship Between Queen Victoria and Muslim Servant
Virtue’s First Family Issue!: How to Build a Strong Family in Faith
The South Side Community Federal Credit Union Celebrates its 14th Anniversary
Beard Game and 12 Principles of Manhood Matter
Is Tom Joyner Retiring?
Home / Business / Black-owned Company Creates Opportunities in Financial Literacy

Black-owned Company Creates Opportunities in Financial Literacy

Business November 7, 2017 Off 26

During a visit to Chicago, NuRepublic founder and CEO Andre Amos stopped by the BOP Biz Center and talked with Bean Soup Times digital publisher Toure Muhammad about opportunities for Black people in the financial literacy industry. Opportunities include tax preparer and tax agency owners. For more information, call 773.340.9008.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

Gilliard & Sons
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories