Oprah Launches New Line of “Heat and Eat” Soups and Sides — Coming to a Grocery Store Near You!

Oprah Winfrey is a self-made billionaire known for her accomplishments on TV and film, but now she has her very own line of refrigerated soups and side dishes called O, That’s Good. She reportedly signed a multi-million dollar deal with Kraft Heinz, who will distribute her “heat and eat” food products to nearly every grocery store in the country.

Not just a name drop

The products are not just being produced under a license to use Oprah’s name; This is actually her company, and she was very much involved in the recipe development. She reportedly worked with a team of creative chefs to develop each dish.

She has a total of of four flavorful soups and four savory sides that will be released — including mashed potatoes with a mix of cauliflower, creamy parmesan pasta with white bean puree, and broccoli cheddar soup infused with butternut squash.

All of her dishes will be free of artificial flavors, food coloring and dyes. They will be marketed as “healthy comfort meals,” and will be sold as refrigerated items – not frozen. Suggested prices will be $4.99 for the soups and $4.49 for the sides, and 10 percent of all profits will go to charities working to reduce hunger

How it all started

Oprah told USA Today, “It all started with the idea for the cauliflower mashed potatoes — the twist is really what sparked this whole idea. I was sitting at my table in my own home and had whipped up some cauliflower, trying to make myself think I was eating mashed potatoes, but it was not working.”

“So I thought, ‘What if I used a portion of the mashed potatoes and added the cauliflower? Then, I would have a substantive mashed potato-cauli dish,'” she added.

Why get involved in the grocery businesss?

Oprah is no stranger to business! Over the past 30 years, she has generated billions of dollars in revenue from her TV show, her own cable channel, her films, and her magazine. Because of this, her name has become one of the most recognizable brands in the world.

According to Business Insider, the grocery industry generates more than $600 billion a year… so why wouldn’t Oprah see this as a profitable opportunity?

“We are thrilled to bring our collective vision to life with O, That’s Good! Soups and Sides,” said Nina Barton, SVP of Marketing, Innovation and Research & Development for the US business at Kraft Heinz. “With Oprah’s partnership, we’re delivering unbeatable taste and quality that is sure to please everyone at the table.”

For more details about her new business venture, visit www.Othatsgood.com.