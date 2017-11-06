The Original Last Poets to Headline One Day Hip Hop Inspired Social Justice Conference

Research Institute partners with NEIU, Chicago Teachers Union Foundation to Address Social Justice and Education with Innovative Conference

Alternative Education Research Institute announced today, a collaborative effort to bring multiple voices and perspectives to tackle the intersections of social justice, education and restorative justice, three Chicago-based institutions, prepare to host a one-day conference that engages adults and youth with community and academic dialogue in “Break Bread & Build: De-constructing the Intersections of Restorative Justice, Social Activism and Hip Hop Culture,” on Thursday, November 16, 2017 6pm at Chicago Teachers Union Foundation, 1901 W Carroll Ave, Chicago, IL 60612

Spearheaded by Dr. Rolanda Spencer, the executive director who co-founded the Alternative Education Research Institute, and now teaches at Northeastern Illinois University, she created Break Bread & Build as a platform where diverse perspectives can dialogue against the backdrops of the various elements of hip hop through ongoing conversations around the world. Her first stop, Chicago, where she teams with NEIU and the Chicago Teachers Union.

Currently, Spencer works with incarcerated and formerly incarcerated juvenile youth under a grant from Chicago Teachers Union Foundation. She says, “We are very excited to be partnering with NEIU and the Chicago Teachers Union Foundation for this historic event. Not only does this event present innovations in how to best introduce disenfranchised youth to the academy and the history of hip hop culture through the narratives of their elders; it will also act as the kick-off event for The Original Last Poets 50 year anniversary tour!”.

Break Bread and Build will include honored guests along with cutting-edge scholars in the fields of hip hop, social justice and education. Presented as a multi-media “choreo-lecture” the day’s events will include a keynote address and performance by the Original Last Poets as well as a production featuring professors such as Kaia Niambi Shivers of New York University, Dave Stovall of University of Illinois, Chicago and Kaumau Rashid of National Lewis University.

This vibrant production will incorporate media images, beak-dancing and graffiti art in a way that paints a vivid picture of how the social climate collided with the music of the times and created a culture of pride, resistance and social change.