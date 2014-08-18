Palestinians Express Solidarity with People of Ferguson

We have seen people across America, both black and white, come together in solidarity to seek justice and speak out against the murder of 18-year-old Mike Brown and the growing violence of police brutality on black skin. However, the impact of Brown’s assassination has now received a worldwide outcry from the human family. The Palestinians, who are also all too familiar with the pains of unjust murder under white supremacy and militant forces, are protesting “don’t shoot” from about 6,400 miles away.
Palestinian groups and individuals signed and released the following statement:
“We the undersigned Palestinian
From all factions and sectors of our dislocated society, we send you our commitment to stand with you in your hour of pain and time of struggle against the oppression that continues to target our black brothers and sisters in nearly every aspect of their lives.
We understand your moral outrage. We empathize with your hurt and anger. We understand the impulse to rebel against the infrastructure of a racist capitalist system that systematically pushes you to the margins of humanity.
And we stand with you.
We recognize the disregard and disrespect for black bodies and black life endemic to the supremacist system that rules the land with wanton brutality. Your struggles through the ages have been an inspiration to us as we fight our own battles for basic human dignities. We continue to find inspiration and strength from your struggles through the ages and your revolutionary leaders, like Malcolm X, Huey Newton, Kwame Ture, Angela Davis, Fred Hampton, Bobby Seale and others.
We honor the life of Michael Brown, cut short less than a week before he was due to begin university. And we honor the far too many more killed in similar circumstances, motivated by racism and contempt for black life: Ezell Ford, John Crawford, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Tarika Wilson, Malcolm Ferguson, Renisha McBride, Amadou Diallo, Yvette Smith, Oscar Grant, Sean Bell, Kathryn Johnston, Rekia Boyd and too many others to count.
With a Black Power fist in the air, we salute the people of Ferguson and join in your demands for justice.”
Signatories:
- Susan Abulhawa, novelist and activist
- Linah Alsaafin, graduate student, SOAS
- Budour Hassan
- Rinad Abdulla, Professor, Birzeit University
- Ramzy Baroud, Managing Editor, Middle East Eye
- Diana Buttu, Lawyer, Palestine
- Rana Baker, graduate student, SOAS
- Abbas Hamideh, activist and organizer
- Abir Kopty
- Ahlam Muhtaseb, Professor, CSU
- Alaa Milbes, Ramallah, Palestine
- Alaa Marwan, Ramallah, Palestine
- Nour Joudah, Washington DC
- Ali Zbeidat, Sakhnin, Palestine
- Areej Alragabi , Jerusalem, Palestine
- Areej Saeb, student, Jerusalem
- Asma Jaber
- Beesan Ramadan, Nablus
- Dina Zbidat, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Dr Jess Ghannam, UCSF
- Huwaida Arraf, Attorney, New York
- Nejma Awad, Tetra Tech DPK
- Monadel Herzallah, United States Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), San Francisco Bay Area
- Hatem Abudayyeh, USPCN, Chicago
- Ghassan Hussein
- Dinna Omar
- Randa C. Issa
- Amal Khoury, MD MPH, Washington, DC
- Amani Barakat Moorpark, California
- Fadi Quran
- Fajr Harb
- Falastine Dwikat, PCACBI
- Hala Gabriel
- Khaled Jarrar
- Osama Ahmad, AMP Bay Area director
- Hala Turjman
- Halla Shoaibi, Birzeit University
- Harun Arsalai
- Zaid Shuaibi
- Hurriyah Ziada
- Dima Eleiwa, Shujaiyah, Gaza, Palestine
- Jamil Salem, Birzeit University
- Karam Saleem, International Solidarity Movement, Palestine
- Khaled Barakat
- Khuzama Hanoon, Palestine
- Laila Awartani, Ramallah, Palestine
- Lana Habash, Let’s Go There Collective
- Lana Khoury, Washington DC
- Yousef Aljamal, University of Malaysia
- Safwan Hamdi
- Leena Barakat
- Lema Nazeeh, lawyer
- Yara Kayyali Abbas, Palestine
- Mariam Barghouti, Birzeit University
- Mohammad Ayyad, graduate student, SOAS
- Nader Elkhuzundar
- Nancy Mansour, Existence is Resistance, New York/Palestine
- Mohammed Alkhader, Birzeit University
- Nazik Hassan, attorney, Riverside, California
- Nora Taha
- Rena Zuabi
- Roleen Tafakji-Haidami
- Samera Sood
- Sana Ibrahim
- Sherene Seikaly, UCSB
- Taher Herzallah
- Tamara Reem, Washington DC
- Ahmad Nimer, Palestine
- Riya Al’sanah, journalist, London
- Alaa Milbes, Ramallah
- Belal Dabour, Gaza doctor
- Huda Asfour, PhD, Durham NC
- Iyad Afalqa, Irvine, CA
- Ruba Leech, Portland, OR
- Rashad Al-Dabbagh, Network of Arab American Professionals
- Maysoon Suleiman-Khatib, Civil Rights Specialist
- Diana Alzeer, Ramallah, Palestine
- Mona Kadah, Boston MA
- Lucy Garbett, Jerusalem, Palestine
- Hadeel Assali, Columbia University, NYC
- Magid Shihade, Oakland, CA
- Tamara Tamimi, Palestine
- Hammam Farah, psychotherapist and editor
- Dina Elmuti, Treatment and Rehabilitation Center for Victims of Torture
- Laila Hamdan, Portland OR
- Bushra Shamma, VA, USA
- Rev. Fahed Abuakel, Presbyterian minister , Atlanta, GA
- Rehab Nazzal, artist, Canada
- Ezees Silwady, Palestine
- Dua’ Nakhala, freelance researcher, Belgium
- Amal Oweis, Palestine
- Shaheen Nassar, UCR
- Amin Dallal, youth counselor
- Dr. Tariq Shadid, surgeon
- Zaha Hassan, Esq
- Randa Issa, PhD
- Murad Saleh, GED
- Lila Sharif, Ph.D
- Sa’ed Atshan, Ph.D
- Rasha Khoury, MD Jerusalem
- Hadeel Assali, Columbia University, NYC
- Rabab Ibrahim Abdulhadi, Associate Professor of Race and Resistance Studies, San Francisco University
- Tanya Keilani
- Shahd Abusalama
The above statement is courtesy of Rana Baker.
