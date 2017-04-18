Pastor Dr. Byron T. Brazier Talks About Gentrification in Woodlawn

Pastor Dr. Byron T. Brazier talks about Woodlawn and the continued community planning efforts which are critical to the development of this great neighborhood. Pastor Brazier urges Woodlawn’s participation is needed and necessary.

In an effort to move from “meeting” to planning and building, the upcoming meeting will address the concerns identified by members of the community. In particular, the rising demand for policies to ensure that Woodlawn remains affordable.

The meeting is Thursday, April 20 from 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM CDT.

REGISTER AT: http://www.1woodlawnmeeting8.eventbrite.com and bring your neighbors!