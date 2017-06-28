Louis Farrakhan to Keynote Family-Summit Conference
CBC Chairman Statement on Acquittal of the Officer Who Killed Philando Castile

CBC Chairman Statement on Acquittal of the Officer Who Killed Philando Castile

June 28, 2017
castile

WASHINGTON – Today, the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), Congressman Cedric Richmond (D-La.), released the following statement on the acquittal of the officer who killed Philando Castile:

“This verdict tells African Americans across the country that they can be killed by police officers with impunity, even when they are following the law, and that it is reasonable for any person interacting with an African American in any way to fear for his or her life.

“This verdict also tells African Americans that the second amendment does not apply to them. Mr. Castile was licensed to carry a weapon, was honest with the officer about having a weapon in the car, and there is no evidence that he attempted to or intended to use the weapon against the officer.

“We need to work at all levels of government to create a system of justice that upholds the rights of every American, whether they are black or white.

“I grieve for the Castile family. I cannot imagine their loss and this verdict is an unjust insult to an unbearable injury. I also grieve for African Americans across the country. We should be able to live our lives like all other Americans, free to enjoy the rights our constitution guarantees us.

