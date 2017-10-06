Polished Pebbles Host Annual Fundraiser on International Day of the Girl

Have you heard of International Day of the Girl? Thanks to Keocco Larry, we we reminded of this exciting day. It’s celebrated on October 7.

It was created by literacy advocate and mentor, Kelly Fair, who founded Polished Pebbles Girls Mentoring Program in 2009. In honor of International Day of the Girl, the organization is raising funds to support girls in our community.

Polished Pebbles Girls Mentoring Program annual fundraiser is called #ChicagoGirlsTakeOver because when #PebblesTakeOver, they stand with the global community to support girls’ progress in Chicago, and everywhere.

Where will the funds go?

The funds raised through this event will help girls in our communities to become leaders and future changemakers.

What is Polished Pebbles?

Polished Pebbles is a Chicago based initiative striving to support girls in our communities with mentoring sites in Chicago, Indiana, Texas, and a college edition at Duke University. Since 2009, Polished Pebbles has helped over 2,000 girls aged 7-17 yrs. old to become effective communicators at home, school, and the future workplace.

Communication is key to survival in the world. The funds raised through this event will help girls in our communities to become leaders and future change makers. The event will honor an elite group of honorees including entrepreneurs and political leaders, who all make a difference in their communities:

Mayor Karen Freeman Wilson, Gary, IN

Chris Curse, Chris Curse and Company

Ella Britton Gibson, Carol H Williams Advertising

Stephanie Helms Pickett, Duke University

State Senator Eddie Melton, Indiana

Monique Richardson, Mielle Organics

To get a ticket, click here. Check out Polished Pebbles for more info. Watch the video below to learn more about the organization.