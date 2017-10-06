We Mean Business Summit to Offer Best Business Strategies for Survival
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” Coming to Rock Movie Theaters Soon!
Young Chicago Non-Profit Host International Social Change Film Festival in 3 States
Burf of a Nation Comes to Chicago
Q Saves the Sun, October 5, at Afriware Bookstore
Hip Hop Star Talib Kweli Comes to a City Winery Near You!
West Point Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 100 Years in Chicago!
TBTNews Presents the Rise of Technology and Innovation Symposium
Kersey Clemons Stars in New Flick, Flatliners
Stephen Paddock Identified as Shooter in Worse Terrorist Attack Since Tulsa
Home / Advocacy / Events / Polished Pebbles Host Annual Fundraiser on International Day of the Girl

Polished Pebbles Host Annual Fundraiser on International Day of the Girl

Advocacy, Events October 6, 2017 Off 24
Kelly-Fair-Founder-Polished-Pebbles-Girls-Mentoring

Have you heard of International Day of the Girl? Thanks to Keocco Larry, we we reminded of this exciting day. It’s celebrated on October 7.

It was created by literacy advocate and mentor, Kelly Fair, who founded Polished Pebbles Girls Mentoring Program in 2009. In honor of International Day of the Girl, the organization is raising funds to support girls in our community.

Polished Pebbles Girls Mentoring Program annual fundraiser is called #ChicagoGirlsTakeOver because when #PebblesTakeOver, they stand with the global community to support girls’ progress in Chicago, and everywhere.

Where will the funds go?
The funds raised through this event will help girls in our communities to become leaders and future changemakers. The event will honor an elite group of honorees including entrepreneurs and political leaders, who all make a difference in their communities.

What is Polished Pebbles?
Polished Pebbles is a Chicago based initiative striving to support girls in our communities with mentoring sites in Chicago, Indiana, Texas, and a college edition at Duke University. Since 2009, Polished Pebbles has helped over 2,000 girls aged 7-17 yrs. old to become effective communicators at home, school, and the future workplace.

Communication is key to survival in the world. The funds raised through this event will help girls in our communities to become leaders and future change makers. The event will honor an elite group of honorees including entrepreneurs and political leaders, who all make a difference in their communities:

Mayor Karen Freeman Wilson, Gary, IN
Chris Curse, Chris Curse and Company
Ella Britton Gibson, Carol H Williams Advertising
Stephanie Helms Pickett, Duke University
State Senator Eddie Melton, Indiana
Monique Richardson, Mielle Organics

To get a ticket, click here. Check out Polished Pebbles for more info. Watch the video below to learn more about the organization.

ToureMuhammadBookAd300.300

 

About the author / 

BST Staff

Related Posts

ToureMuhammadBookAd300.300
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories