New Hope For Poor Blacks Railroaded by Corrupt Chicago Cops

With all the cover ups, dismissals, and justifications of police brutality and other acts of misconduct gushing across America often by white police officers, it’s even more sad when the perpetrators are Black law enforcement officers. That’s why this situation happening in Chicago is so sad.

Without major press conferences or announcements, prosecutors agreed this week to drop two more cases tied to disgraced Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts and his former tactical team on the south side reported NBC Chicago.

These men should have known better. They should have understood the plight of the poor residing in public housing that they targeted and encouraged them to improve their lives, not frame them for crimes they did not commit. Sgt. Ronald Watts and officer Kallat Mohammed went to prison for their crimes.

Not only are their actions disappointing but the reflect a culture created in the police department where they thought that kind of behavior could go unchecked. It’s like they have a perverted view of the late Reginald Lewis’s book, “Why Should White Guys Have All the Fun.”

The two men, 31 year old William Carter and 50 year old Bruce Powell, both alleged they had been framed by Watts and his crew. Carter spent four years in prison. Powell was sentenced to two years in prison in 2009, said NBC Chicago. The Watts tactical team was accused by residents and two undercover officers of shaking down and framing drug dealers for years.

We are pleased to hear that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is not going to ignore calls for justice.

“The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office moved to vacate and dismiss the conviction and sentence in the Carter and Powell cases as part of our Conviction Integrity Unit’s ongoing review of Watts-related matters,” a spokesman for State’s Attorney Kim Foxx told NBC 5 in a statement Tuesday evening. “We will continue to review these matters on a case-by-case basis and take appropriate action where we have concerns about the quality and sufficiency of the evidence.”

