Stop Wasting Your Two Most Precious Assets: Time And Money

Running a business isn’t just about providing a product or a service and seeing how well the market reacts to it. You also have to pay close attention to the apparatus of the business itself. Even the most revolutionary and successful of products can be mismanaged to the point where a business goes under. That’s usually down to the waste of two of your most important resources. We’re talking about your time and your money and how you get the best use out of both.

Sort the expenses you need from those you don’t

We’re going to be talking a lot about priorities through the course of this article because it’s something that too many business owners get wrong. For instance, if you’re still building your startup, spending your capital, are you sure you’re spending it in the right place? You need to sort your needs from your wants and decide how important those wants are. For instance, getting a business plan put together, doing market research, and buying legal advice are needs that you must account for. Meanwhile, that plush expensive office, while certainly having its benefits, is categorically a want.

Do the same with your workload

There’s no doubt that you’re going to have a lot of work on your plate from day one. Strategizing, marketing, networking, administration, product development and team building are just small samples of your duties as a business owner. Your employees are undoubtedly going to have their own seemingly insurmountable workloads. Having that many tasks that are seemingly demanding your time can be stressful, but you need to rethink them. Start prioritizing your workload, identifying those you should do first by how urgent and how important to profit they are. You also need to start adopting a few discipline approaches for all the team involved. For instance, if you find yourself spending too much time on your emails, then you should consider setting a specific time, perhaps near the end of the work day, to do all the checking you would normally let interfere throughout.

Get an accountant

There’s no mistake to be made here. If you want to run a business well, you need to have an understanding of your finances. However, tracking all the ins-and-outs, all the potential losses and gains, is not a part time job. You can’t reasonably expect to stay on top of it while you’re handling all your other responsibilities. Whether you get one in-house or you hire an independent consultant, it’s worth recommending to all businesses of a certain size that you get an accountant. They can not only tell you how you could be saving money, but most are experienced in providing managerial decisions that prove again and again to be financially beneficial.

Keep the flow of communication running smooth

Naturally, money isn’t the only resource you could use a lot more effectively. The efficient use of your team is just as important. One of the key problems getting in the way of that potential is a lack of structured communication amongst team members. If everyone’s just using their email inboxes and IMs to communicate, you will find a lot of important information slipping through the gates. For one, consider the ‘sticky information’, from business goals and processes that will always be relevant. Be well aware of the possibility that your employees might lose focus or key information in their day-to-day. Consider using an internal bi-monthly newsletter to keep everyone abreast of the latest developments.

Know when to look outside the business

When we’re talking about workloads, you shouldn’t just be thinking about the quickest ways to do the job right. You need to also think about how much money you spend doing that job. For instance, if you need to hire someone into a new position to handle any one duty, that is not a cheap way to get it done. Some services might better be handled outside the business entirely. For instance, instead of training someone to get savvy with web development, you could just hire a web developer. Outsourcing has great potential to open up more cost-effective methods of handling job processes. But you have to make sure you’re using them well. For instance, if your business is going to require constant web development tweaks, then the long-term hiring of an outsourced developer could be more expensive than just hiring.

Stop going out when you could stay

Indeed, outsourcing can be very useful when you want a more cost-effective way of handling one of your many business processes. But there are also times when you could keep some of your needs internal to much better effect. For example, you should look at some of the most common administrative and communicative needs in the business. As a business owner, you’re likely going to make a lot of use of business checks for invoice payment, payroll, expenses, and more. Instead of constantly using your bank, wasting time on the trip, you could just as easily use digital services to create your own and even use your own brand on them.

Find the best methods

Sometimes, you find that you’re handling a process inefficiently, but you know that the job either needs to be done internally or simply shouldn’t cost as much as it does. Instead of looking elsewhere, consider getting a lot more introspective with it. Systematization is a technique that a lot of businesses use to look at the tools and methods they use to deal with any process in business. It involves getting together with those who use those methods and creating a workflow map. That way you can identify anything that takes too much time or creates a labor bottleneck. Getting the right software or providing a bit of training or simply changing how they approach a job can make them tremendously more efficient.

Build a better team

Training your team is always going to be a smart choice, of course. For one, you don’t want any employee to be the only one with a certain skill. That means if they’re absent, that process will completely halt. No-one should be that indispensable, not even you. It’s not fair to expect them to be able to handle some of the decisions and core responsibilities of yours, but there are other duties that they could certainly take off your shoulders. Delegating isn’t just a way to more effectively handle your workload. It’s a good way to give them the experience of tasks they haven’t done before and a taste of more responsibility.

Keep tracking ROI

No matter what you’re spending it on, the return on investment is a crucial aspect of the success of any expenditure in business. Some short-term purchases might not be easy to gauge, but with things like marketing campaigns and training classes, you should put some effort in tracking ROI. That way, you quickly figure out whether or not it’s an investment worth following or a bad experience that you should divert from in the future. Neglect to pay attention to the ROI and you could be making the same mistakes time and time again until it’s too late.

The above tips are just a few examples of the strategies you can use to make efficiency one of the core strengths of your business. In both dictating which are necessary and which are helpful, you need to keep a close eye on the data. Don’t be a business that keeps a blind eye to the truth of how much time and money it’s wasting.