Key & Peele Show How President Obama Meet and Greet Different People

Key & Peele Show How President Obama Meet and Greet Different People

Humor, Video December 20, 2014 263 92

President Obama is introduced to a group of onlookers after giving a speech, but not everyone receives the same treatment. Who’s been here before? He, he, he.

Toure Muhammad 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

