Ugandan Celebrity Releases Daring T-Shirt Design for Africans in America
Kuumba Lynx and the Chicago Hip Hop Theater Festival Sound Da Alarm
Black Company Expands Bitcoin Territory
Recovered Crack Addict Fights for Those Left Behind
Annual Mass Black Male Graduation Featuring Maze Jackson and Charles Thomas
Black Business Helps You Change Your Money Game with Good Credit
Interview with Cassiopeia: TBM Awards Celebrates Black Businesses
7th Annual Women’s Health Careers Networking Social Righteous Contributors
Video: Chicago Friends Show How Black Woman Can Love, Support and Break Bread Together
IMAGE Maker Series with Dometi Pongo Interviewing Charles Thomas
Home / Entertainment / Politics / President Obama Says More Pro Athletes Should Speak Out on Social Issues

President Obama Says More Pro Athletes Should Speak Out on Social Issues

Entertainment, Politics December 25, 2014 267 208
10450594_10154869746245184_8104570257576486129_n

President Barack Obama applauded LeBron James for his decision to wear a “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt during warm ups before the team’s Dec. 8 game. James’s move followed similar action by Derrick Rose a day or so before and several professional athletes have worn that same message during warm ups and other very visible ways.

Both players were voicing an opinion on the grand jury decisions not to indict the police officers responsible for the death of Eric Garner in Staten Island, New York. The protest T-shirts invoke Garner’s dying words to the police officer who put him in a chokehold.

Not only did Pres. Obama applaud James, but he reflected on a time when more athletes were willing to speak up on social justice issues.

“You know, I think LeBron did the right thing,” Obama told PEOPLE two days after that Cavaliers-Nets game. “We forget the role that Muhammad AliArthur Ashe and Bill Russell played in raising consciousness,” the president continued.

“We went through a long stretch there where [with] well-paid athletes the notion was: just be quiet and get your endorsements and don’t make waves,” he also said. “LeBron is an example of a young man who has, in his own way and in a respectful way, tried to say, ‘I’m part of this society, too’ and focus attention.

Muhammad Ali, of the Nation of Islam, shared his reasons for refusing the draft during the Vietnam War at a meeting of the Negro Industrial and Economic Union in Cleveland on June 4, 1967. Seated in the front row, from left to right: Bill Russell, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Standing behind them are: Carl Stokes, Walter Beach, Bobby Mitchell, Sid Williams, Curtis McClinton, Willie Davis, Jim Shorter, and John Wooten. These professional athletes, which included sports hall of famers, stood with the boxer who was outspoken on racism and issues that impacted Black America. Photos: AP/Wide World photos

Muhammad Ali, of the Nation of Islam, shared his reasons for refusing the draft during the Vietnam War at a meeting of the Negro Industrial and Economic Union in Cleveland on June 4, 1967. Seated in the front row, from left to right: Bill Russell, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Standing behind them are: Carl Stokes, Walter Beach, Bobby Mitchell, Sid Williams, Curtis McClinton, Willie Davis, Jim Shorter, and John Wooten. These professional athletes, which included sports hall of famers, stood with the boxer who was outspoken on racism and issues that impacted Black America. Photos: AP/Wide World photos

“I’d like to see more athletes do that,” he added. “Not just around this issue, but around a range of issues.”

As a young reporter for The Final Call, I remember trying a couple of times to get sports agent David Faulk to get me an interview with Michael Jordan. “What publication do you represent?”

The Final Call newspaper published by the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan.” I said.

“Oh, Michael doesn’t comment on political issues,” he said.

“But you didn’t ask him,” I said as Faulk turned and walked away, his body language saying, I’ve already advised him against such interview.

BeanSoupTimes.com applauds Pres. Obama for applauding LeBron James. What do you think?

Get 20% off orders of $99+ site-wide with code YOURGIFT at adidas

 

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

267 Comments

Popular Interviews

Politics

Your Miracle Skin Inc.-Organic Skin Care from Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Popular Categories