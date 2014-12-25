President Obama Says More Pro Athletes Should Speak Out on Social Issues

President Barack Obama applauded LeBron James for his decision to wear a “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt during warm ups before the team’s Dec. 8 game. James’s move followed similar action by Derrick Rose a day or so before and several professional athletes have worn that same message during warm ups and other very visible ways.
Both players were voicing an opinion on the grand jury decisions not to indict the police officers responsible for the death of Eric Garner in Staten Island, New York. The protest T-shirts invoke Garner’s dying words to the police officer who put him in a chokehold.
Not only did Pres. Obama applaud James, but he reflected on a time when more athletes were willing to speak up on social justice issues.
“You know, I think LeBron did the right thing,” Obama told PEOPLE two days after that Cavaliers-Nets game. “We forget the role that Muhammad Ali, Arthur Ashe and Bill Russell played in raising consciousness,” the president continued.
“We went through a long stretch there where [with] well-paid athletes the notion was: just be quiet and get your endorsements and don’t make waves,” he also said. “LeBron is an example of a young man who has, in his own way and in a respectful way, tried to say, ‘I’m part of this society, too’ and focus attention.
“I’d like to see more athletes do that,” he added. “Not just around this issue, but around a range of issues.”
As a young reporter for The Final Call, I remember trying a couple of times to get sports agent David Faulk to get me an interview with Michael Jordan. “What publication do you represent?”
“The Final Call newspaper published by the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan.” I said.
“Oh, Michael doesn’t comment on political issues,” he said.
“But you didn’t ask him,” I said as Faulk turned and walked away, his body language saying, I’ve already advised him against such interview.
BeanSoupTimes.com applauds Pres. Obama for applauding LeBron James. What do you think?
