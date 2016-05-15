‘Project Gentlemen’ Prepares Young Men Prepare for Success

Black College Student to Launch Unique Food Truck That Also Sells Fun
May 15, 2016
Project Gentlemen
CHICAGO–Chicago area high school students received guidance on how to avoid the traps and pitfalls of violence and on how to succeed business.
Graduating senior Jose Munoz was fitted for a brand new suit, complete with shoes and a necktie – and all of it was free. “If I get a chance, I’ll wear it to job interviews,” Munoz said. He and 300 other graduating seniors from the Chicago area took home clothes donated by local businessmen as part of the first ever “Project Gentlemen”, an all-day event to prepare young men for the real world, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

It continues on ABC: “We tell the young men it’s not about the outer garments you wear, but we do want to take pride in your appearance. Because that appearance can get you in doors and also get doors closed in your face,” said Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, a founder of Project Gentlemen.

Munoz said he dreams of becoming a chef and opening his own restaurant in Pilsen. “I want to specialize in Italian,” he said.

He said he’s feeling encouraged, especially by a motivational speech delivered by the vice president of Walgreens, who told the crowd everyone starts above zero. And if you act the part and dress the part, dreams can become reality.

Not only did the students go home with a new suit, but they were also given career advice and lessons on grooming and etiquette.

Images from Antoine L. Marshall Facebook page


Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

