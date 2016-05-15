‘Project Gentlemen’ Prepares Young Men Prepare for Success

It continues on ABC: “We tell the young men it’s not about the outer garments you wear, but we do want to take pride in your appearance. Because that appearance can get you in doors and also get doors closed in your face,” said Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, a founder of Project Gentlemen.

Munoz said he dreams of becoming a chef and opening his own restaurant in Pilsen. “I want to specialize in Italian,” he said.

He said he’s feeling encouraged, especially by a motivational speech delivered by the vice president of Walgreens, who told the crowd everyone starts above zero. And if you act the part and dress the part, dreams can become reality.

Not only did the students go home with a new suit, but they were also given career advice and lessons on grooming and etiquette.

Images from Antoine L. Marshall Facebook page