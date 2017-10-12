Pastor Corey Brooks Opens Project HOOD

Kyle Knight: Form His Musical Identity Through His Roots
News October 12, 2017 Off 86
unnamed-34

Pastor Corey Brooks continues to be a man on a mission to transform the people in his community even if it means giving up everything to do it. He is just that passionate about it according to the speakers at the recent ribbon cutting ceremony for his new Project H.O.O.D. Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center on September 27, 2017.

The event was emceed by India Parson, the founder of B.E.S.T. (Building Economic Stability Together), who introduced speakers that congratulated and acknowledged the dedication and work Brooks has done in the community, including Jim Oberweis. Pastor Brooks’ focus is to create business opportunities to create jobs to stop the violence that plagues this community, with a focus on young African American males.

Brooks says, “I am determined to restore this community with resources to include people, events and activity that will turn negative living into positive productivity so that one of the worse places in the city will become one of the best.”

Located on 63rd and King Drive, of what use to be a Walgreens, many leaders and politicians came to honor this celebration, including Gov. Bruce Rauner and other Republican lawmakers. “This is a place for young people to come and see their fresh ideas come to fruition,” Brooks said. Rauner praised Brooks’ ability to complete the project without any government funding. Pastor Corey Brooks has spoken about the center on WGN, WCIU, Fox News, and ABC News.




