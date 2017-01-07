Did Black Lives Matter Use a Non Black Agency to Create Their Black Business Directory?!

J. Walter Thompson Worldwide leadership with Brent Choi and Tamara Ingram Publisher’s Note

In partnership with ad agency J. Walter Thompson New York, Black Lives Matter, the official non profit organization, launched a beta version of BackingBlackBusiness.com, a website that allows people to discover black-owned businesses throughout the country, last week. Shoppers can search for businesses through categories like food and beverage, health and beauty, entertainment and lifestyle they boast. Now, this is a great idea. So great that, not only has it been done before–it’s being done right now. My fellow Black Media Group member, Cassiopeia Uhuru has been curating Black owned businesses via The Black Mall since 2011. The Black Mall, a popular online directory lists more than 1000 Black businesses nationwide. She follows the tradition of numerous printed directories, such as The Black Pages ran by Eugene Dillanado.

Black Lives Matter wants BackingBlackBusiness.com to become “the biggest and most easily accessible black businesses database in the country,” according to a statement. Here’s what TeQuila Shabazz, President/Founder of the BRIJ Embassy and Black Media Group member had to say about this. “I believe one of the most detrimental issues that has plagued Black communities is our refusal to hold ourselves and others accountable for the wrong doings or bad moves negatively impacting our communities. “We give free passes to those we elect or those that have stepped into positions meant to serve and protect the best interest of Black people, for the so-called best interest of Black people. To call out a respected member of our community is viewed as divisive, irresponsible, problematic and confrontational; instead of seeing it for what it really is, a healthy dialogue that can foster change in the best interest of our collective.” I too am personally, very concerned that a non Black agency be involved in the promoting and curating of Black businesses, especially when it’s already being done. I’m reminded of the African proverb: Until the lions write history, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter. According to Co.Create.com, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to partner with J. Walter Thompson and in particular this effort to uplift and sustain black businesses. Right now, we need to invest in black businesses more than ever.” In an interview with Co.Create, J. Walter Thompson New York chief creative officer Brent Choi said the agency originally reached out to Black Lives Matter with an idea from a couple of its creative teams. “They loved the idea and energy from our team, this creative idea allowed us to start a conversation with them,” says Choi. “We had a few chemistry meetings and together decided to engage in a true long-term partnership. The idea for the Backing Black Businesses site came out of those follow-up meetings.” This is great PR for the historic ad agency that had to do damage control in 2016 after a lawsuit filed in March by the agency’s chief communications officer Erin Johnson, claimed now ex-chairman-CEO Gustavo Martinez routinely made racist and sexist remarks and grabbed her throat. Johnson sued the international advertising agency for gender discrimination in New York federal court alleging that CEO Gustavo Martinez regularly grabbed her throat during conversations, spouted racial slurs and routinely made references to raping female employees, explained Law360.com. The discrimination lawsuit claims that Martinez told Johnson in front of co-workers, “Come here, so I can rape you in the bathroom,” grabbing her by the neck and laughing. He also allegedly made multiple racist comments about blacks and Jews, telling employees on a lunch break that he didn’t like living in New York’s Westchester County because it has “too many Jews” and that he would avoid “black monkeys” when going through airport security on business trips, said Forbes. Plaintiff Erin Johnson, who is JWT’s chief communications officer, alleged that Martinez created a hostile work environment by engaging in a pattern of sexist and racist remarks that made it impossible for her to work effectively. Johnson also claims that the company retaliated against her after she began complaining about his conduct. “Contrary to JWT’s carefully cultivated public image, Martinez created and defendants knowingly tolerated an environment that is openly and notoriously hostile to female, African-American and Jewish employees,” the complaint said. So it makes sense that after all that, the agency would seek to improve its image with Black people. According to reports, they are offering their services to Black Lives Matter pro bono. But as a community we must be vigilant and we must vet those institutions that come from outside seeking to help.

JWT could very well be using BLM to sell its agency. They’ve done it before. Remember the brother who helped sell Cream of Wheat? He was called Rastus, an offensive, derogatory term traditionally associated with Black Americas. JWT was part of creating ads and campaigns using this image.

“In hindsight, it seems commendable that J. Walter Thompson has opted to give pro bono services and form a long term partnership with the Black Lives Matter organization but now that we’ve learned that the company is in fact anti-Black Lives, their intentions are called into question,” said Shabazz. “As a person that educates and transitions people into the practice of cooperative economics, I was extremely confused why Black Lives Matter would not in fact use a major corporation such as World Wide Technology, a $7 billion dollar black owned tech firm based out of Maryland Heights, MO, or any of the smaller black tech start-ups or incubators struggling to receive funding and visibility in the tech industry. I’m sure they would have loved to help.

“Furthermore, why weren’t existing online directories with years of experience advocating the support of black businesses considered as partners or collaborators on a project that is suppose to be in the best interest of our community. Did they really believe this company would have better insight on this matter?” she added.

“Black-owned business have long been a staple in the Black community providing jobs, economic security and a somewhere for us to go and feel seen and safe,” said Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullers in the Huffington Post. “In these uncertain times, we need these places more than ever.”

I agree, but we don’t want BLM to become the new Rastus, being used by an agency to clean up their image.

“Perhaps, the BLM movement wasn’t aware of this companies history, the countless black owned online directories or the strong cooperative economics movement that has existed far before it was even a consideration for BLM? I’m not exactly sure, but a phone conversation was requested with Patrisse in which she responded but failed to follow up after a date and time was scheduled. Perhaps when we speak at a later time she will be able to address these issues; however, it is our job right now to bring awareness of this information with hopes that they will respond with an alternative solution that makes better sense for the community at-large.”

We must practice cooperative economics and we must not seek others to do for us what we can do for ourselves. The curating and advocating of Black businesses must be done with integrity.

Listen to the passion of our sister as she talks about her directory and the recycling of the Black dollar.

Shabazz reached out to Cullers for a response last week, but we have not gotten an answer by Bean Soup Times press time.