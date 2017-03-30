Business Tips: Turn Prospects into Customers Overnight!

Turn Prospects into Customers Overnight!

Today I’d like to talk to you about how to turn prospects into customers and retain them for future marketing to. While, your marketing is doing its job, you need to be working on turning those prospects into customers. There are a few key ways to draw them in and seal the deal. You need to be:

Inviting

Informative

Enjoyable

The biggest fear of most new customers is the dread buyer’s remorse. You want to avoid this at all costs and this should be mitigated if you’ve provided a quality product/service that delivers on the marketing claims you’ve made.

However, this can still occur. There are two ways to deal with this:

Offer to refund money-no questions asked

Offer a bonus they can keep even if they return the product

These offers alone will also mitigate buyer’s remorse because the customer will trust you more, just for offering these things.

There are number of other ways to turn a prospect into a customer:

Offer a special price as an opportunity for you to test the market. Offer a lower price with the reason of pushing inventory to pay a tax bill, for your kid’s’ braces, or another tangible reason. Customers love that this makes you feel so much more human. Offer a referral incentive. Offer a smaller, more inexpensive product first to build trust. Offer package deals. Offer to charge less for their first purchase if they become a repeat customer. Offer extra incentives-longer warranties, free bonuses if ordered by a set date. Offer financing options, if applicable. Offer a bonus if they pay in full. Offer special packaging or delivery. Offer “name your own price” incentives. Offer comparative data or other comparison tools. Offer a trade-up or upgrade to something they already have. Offer additional, educational information to help them make the decision.

The options really are as limitless as you make it. You can use these or other ideas to find what works the best for your business, products/service and target market. Remember this…

“By making it inviting, easy, informative, non-threatening, educational, inspiring and fun to do business with you, you’ll loft your company above the competition.” Jay Abraham

Need help with figuring out the best strategy for converting prospects into customers? Take the $10,000 marketing challenge at www.drsakira.com. Dr. Sakira Jackson the founder and CEO of Brainpower Consulting and the CEO Mastermind Groups. Dr. Sakira coaches’ business owners to million dollar transformations using proven techniques for strategic business growth, client attraction, revenue generation, income acceleration, and business transformation.