Protecting Your Business: The Role That Everybody Has To Play!

Technologically speaking, businesses need to pedal faster than ever before when it comes to keeping themselves protected on all fronts. In the news, there are so many stories about data thefts and personal information being leaked, and has grave circumstances which have perilous consequences for the companies that allow it to happen. The question you need to ask yourself is, what do you really need to make sure that every nook and cranny on your technological front is up-to-date, well managed, and overall, protected properly? Amazingly, there are little things that we can do and it doesn’t require a majorly expensive overhaul of your equipment.

Do you leave your door unlocked at night? I didn’t think so. And so, by not having the correct protection, such as the right malware security, you are leaving your door open to data thieves. The first step is to apply the firewall. Generally speaking, every internet router has a firewall, but understand that this doesn’t cure everything. But it is a good start! Having a half-decent antivirus package provides protection from things such as identity theft or risky websites, as well as location awareness which applies security settings to remote devices like laptops. There are also data disaster recovery systems that you can put in place, where you liaise with a company to put a system or process in place should a technological breakdown occur.

While protecting yourself from viruses and malware can be by technology based solutions, there is also the idea of communicating good practices to your employees, and these can be things like changing your passwords every couple of weeks, knowing what to look for when it comes to emails from an outside source (which may have an attachment that could prove dangerous), and knowing how to dispose of sensitive data properly. This does not just mean putting some items in a bin at the end of the day! It means disposing of sensitive information by ensuring they are shredded and incomprehensible. From something as simple as making sure work is locked away at the end of the day, to promoting vigilance, there are many ways to get your staff up to speed when it comes to protecting your workplace.

The final note is on “modern emergencies” such as natural disasters or terrorism (which includes cyber attacks). If you are unaware of the term “business continuity plan,” this is something that you should implement in your workplace as soon as you can. This is a document where you will have a step-by-step approach to preventing your business from all sorts of attacks, from infiltration from within the company to a natural disaster.

The best defence in any sort of attack, whether it is a virus or otherwise, is the understanding from your employees of what to look for should an occasion like this arise. You could start to communicate this via E-learning modules or by regular meetings to jog people’s memories. When implementing a defence, it is worth remembering that everybody has a role to play.