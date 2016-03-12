Black College Student to Launch Unique Food Truck That Also Sells Fun
Quovadis Green: Trump Supporters Caused Violence at Canceled Chicago Rally

March 12, 2016
quovadis green at cancelled trump rally

24-Year-Old Chicago Activist Quovadis Green Sets Record Straight in Trump Rally Violence

Determined to push back on republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump’s hateful and violent speech that has encouraged violence against his critics, Chicago activists including Quovadis Green, Jedediah Brown and thousands more shut down his planned speech on Friday, March 11.

Despite Trump’s continued inappropriate language promoting violence against protestors, mainstream media has allowed him to continue his rhetoric unchecked. His followers have pushed, shoved and sucker punched Trump critics on national television. Trump has wished aloud from the podium to “punch” people and have them “carried out on a stretcher” and has promised to pay legal fees for anyone that attacks his critics.

In the exclusive audio interview, Quovadis Green explains how that violence was met with at first a peaceful protest, but it turned aggressive by Trump supporters once it was announced that the Trump rally would be postponed.

Inciting violence:
Over the intercom, a voice said, if you are standing near a protestor, begin shouting Trump and surround the protestor until police arrive, Green explains.

Violence started after the cancelation:
Green explains that the violence started after protesters expressed joy for conducting a peaceful demonstration that forced the cancellation of the rally.

Outnumbered
Trump protestors outnumbers the supporters both inside and outside UIC, said Quovadis.

Listen below.

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

