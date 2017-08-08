Raising Awareness: Author Pens Autism Book For Children

Local author and educator, Evan Roberts, will present his second children’s book, Khahari Discovers the Meaning of Autism August 19, 2017 at Chicago’s DuSable Museum, located at 740 E. 56th place in Chicago, IL from 11-3pm.

Khahari Discovers the Meaning of Autism is a heartfelt story about the importance of accepting others. Roberts explains, “This book teaches children about Autism and it shows them how to work together despite being different from others. It’s all about compassion, friendship, and teamwork. I wrote this book in honor of my little nephew and to raise awareness about autism.

We’ve experienced just how easy it has been for him (and other children with autism) to be misunderstood instead of a being treated like a child with particular needs. My nephew has a wonderful spirit, as do many children on the autism spectrum. The goal of this book is to help children grasp the idea that a little empathy goes a long way.”

Roberts is a former Chicago Public Schools Teacher and Chicago State University alum. In 2013, he published the teen success guide, How to Become Influential and Highly Successful: The Young Adult Success Manual. In 2016, he created the Khahari Discovers picture book series in an effort to make more diverse literature available for children.

For booking presentations, media appearances, interviews, and/or book-signings contact [email protected]