TasteAd90

Introducing Genuine African Fabrics from Djenne Collection
Raising Awareness: Author Pens Autism Book For Children
NJ Police Chief Suspended for Herding Black Teens Across Border
Lisa R. Jenkins Shares How She Overcame Feeling Unloved By Her Mother
Organizers Push for Boycott of NFL in Support of Colin Kaepernick
Actress T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh to Serve as Artist-in-Residence at FAMU
Red Carpet Interview With Halle Berry About Kidnap and More
Rick Ross Reveals Plans For New Movie With Gucci Mane
Just When You Think He Has Said It All; Trump Encourages Police Brutality
Discrimination Linked to Mental Illness, Especially in Black Males
Home / News / Raising Awareness: Author Pens Autism Book For Children

Raising Awareness: Author Pens Autism Book For Children

News August 8, 2017 Off 10
khahari_logo

Local author and educator, Evan Roberts, will present his second children’s book, Khahari Discovers the Meaning of Autism August 19, 2017 at Chicago’s DuSable Museum, located at 740 E. 56th place in Chicago, IL from 11-3pm.

Khahari Discovers the Meaning of Autism is a heartfelt story about the importance of accepting others. Roberts explains, “This book teaches children about Autism and it shows them how to work together despite being different from others. It’s all about compassion, friendship, and teamwork. I wrote this book in honor of my little nephew and to raise awareness about autism.

We’ve experienced just how easy it has been for him (and other children with autism) to be misunderstood instead of a being treated like a child with particular needs. My nephew has a wonderful spirit, as do many children on the autism spectrum. The goal of this book is to help children grasp the idea that a little empathy goes a long way.”

Roberts is a former Chicago Public Schools Teacher and Chicago State University alum. In 2013, he published the teen success guide, How to Become Influential and Highly Successful: The Young Adult Success Manual. In 2016, he created the Khahari Discovers picture book series in an effort to make more diverse literature available for children.

For booking presentations, media appearances, interviews, and/or book-signings contact [email protected]

About the author / 

BST Staff

Related Posts

19990210_10159022856300261_988114199296140978_n
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Popular Categories