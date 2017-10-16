Harlem Fine Arts Show Announces First Chicago Class of Blacks in Medicine Honorees
Regina King Presented with “ICON Award” at The Hollywood Confidential
Kyle Knight: Form His Musical Identity Through His Roots
Pastor Corey Brooks Opens Project HOOD
“Whose Streets?” Comes to Digital HD
360 Sports Academy Tryouts Are Happening This Month
Mentoring Organization Seeks Male Mentors
Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce Hires New CFO, Deavay Tyler
We Mean Business Summit to Offer Best Business Strategies for Survival
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” Coming to Rock Movie Theaters Soon!
Home / News / Regina King Presented with “ICON Award” at The Hollywood Confidential

Regina King Presented with “ICON Award” at The Hollywood Confidential

News October 16, 2017 Off 53
Screen Shot 2017-10-06 at 10.08.03 AM

LOS ANGELES –– Brand Maverick Entertainment (BME) president and event creator, Steve Jones, moderated a conversation with Two (2) time EMMY award-winning actress Regina King, at the sixth installment of The Hollywood Confidential on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the The Saban Theater in Beverly Hills.

 

Powered by Walgreens, the panel focused on career longevity, maintaining relevancy and staying power in the entertainment industry. With over 30 years in the entertainment industry, King recollected her experiences filming blockbuster films RayJerry MaguirePoetic Justice, and Boyz N The Hood, as well as her start in television as a child actress, portraying Brenda Jenkins on the hit show 227 and her success on the small screen over the past 10 years.

 

When asked to give attendees aspiring entertainers, King urged all to “be true to your craft, be persistent, and to never live inside of your comfort zone, because dreams die there.”

 

About the author / 

BST Staff

Related Posts

Gilliard & Sons
Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories