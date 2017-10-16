Regina King Presented with “ICON Award” at The Hollywood Confidential

LOS ANGELES –– Brand Maverick Entertainment (BME) president and event creator, Steve Jones, moderated a conversation with Two (2) time EMMY award-winning actress Regina King, at the sixth installment of The Hollywood Confidential on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the The Saban Theater in Beverly Hills.

Powered by Walgreens, the panel focused on career longevity, maintaining relevancy and staying power in the entertainment industry. With over 30 years in the entertainment industry, King recollected her experiences filming blockbuster films Ray, Jerry Maguire, Poetic Justice, and Boyz N The Hood, as well as her start in television as a child actress, portraying Brenda Jenkins on the hit show 227 and her success on the small screen over the past 10 years.

When asked to give attendees aspiring entertainers, King urged all to “be true to your craft, be persistent, and to never live inside of your comfort zone, because dreams die there.”