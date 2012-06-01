Renowned Entertainment Industry Executive Qadree El-Amin To Release His Star-Studded Biography

Qadree El-Amin, the man best known as the mastermind behind the careers of Grammy Award winning artists Boyz II Men, will launch his long-anticipated star-studded biography, Qadree El-Amin: AMAN.

Written by Debra Reina and Tom Miller, the book recounts El-Amin’s life and career, featuring exclusive photos of him with both his family and the myriad of celebrities that he has interacted with and done business with.

While he is largely recognized for his phenomenal success with Boyz II Men, the El-Amin stamp extends far beyond the popular 90’s boy band. Through his Southpaw Entertainment Company, he has also served as the Midas touch manager to global superstars Michael Jackson, Vanessa Williams, Janet Jackson, Teddy Riley & Blackstreet, Deborah Cox, Lou Bega and several other notables. He has also interacted closely with several notable music industry executives, including Clive Davis, L.A. Reid, Jimmy Iovine and Tommy Mottola.

After four decades in the entertainment industry, El-Amin says he is happy to share his life story with readers, but he stresses that this is just the “first chapter” of his life. “I have enjoyed every phase and every aspect of my career in the entertainment business so far, but I am certain that my biggest accomplishments are yet to come; I’m very excited about what I will achieve in the future.”

Also a successful entrepreneur, with his two clothing lines, Southpaw and Heavy Hittaz; a producer of television specials; a producer of film soundtracks and a passionate philanthropist for various charitable endeavors, the native of Brick City (Newark, NJ), who skillfully worked his way to the Bright Lights of Los Angeles, is tireless. Internationally recognized among trendsetters and tastemakers, El-Amin will launch his glittering biography, Qadree El-Amin: AMAN, in June 2012.

He is a man who took some boys to men and he’s always been a man with his eye on the prize.

Ebook of Qadree El-Amin: AMAN on sale at Barnes and Noble and Amazon.