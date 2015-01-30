Robert S. Abbot and the Chicago Defender: A Black History Month Lesson

Excerpt from Chicago’s Self-Made Black Business Pioneers
Robert S. Abbot was truly an incredible man. Born five years after the Emancipation Proclamation in Georgia, he displayed courage, business savvy and an understanding of how to communicate effectively.
Abbott studied the printing trade at Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) from 1892 to 1896. At Hampton, he sang with the Hampton Quartet and traveled extensively. He received a law degree from Kent College of Law, (Chicago) in 1898. However, due to the racial prejudices, was unable to practice; despite attempts to establish law offices in Gary, Indiana, Topeka, Kansas, and Chicago, Illinois.
He started The Chicago Defender on May 5, 1905, with an investment of .25 cents and a press run of 300 copies. The first issues of The Defender were in the form of four-page, six column handbills and were filled with local news items gathered by Abbott and clippings from other newspapers. Thus from this humble beginning where he ran the paper from his landlord’s kitchen, The Chicago Defender became “The World’s Greatest Weekly.” Five years later, the Chicago Defender began to attract a national audience. Eventually, the paper became a daily.
The newspaper was the nation’s most influential Black weekly newspaper by the advent of World War I, with more than two thirds of its readership base located outside of Chicago.
What’s key to highlight about Abbott and the Defender is his messages of self-sufficiency, entrepreneurism and unity. Not only did he define a new era in Black journalism, but he also promoted Chicago as the land of opportunity and almost single-handedly, waged a migration campaign that attracted some 250,000 Black people to move from the south to Chicago.
On February 10, 1917, Abbott wrote about opportunities for Blacks “who had the courage to act.” In an article entitled “More Business Wanted,” the paper told of the fertile ground for entrepreneurs in Chicago’s business sector. “There is a need,” Abbott wrote, “for six shoe stores, twelve grocery stores, six meat markets, several haberdashers and clothiers.”
Abbot became one of Chicago’s most important philanthropists. He supported the Negro Baseball League, helped others launch businesses and founded the Chicago Defender’s Good Fellows Club that supported the community.
So the great newspaper publisher helped spark the great migration to the North, created jobs, encouraged Blacks to go into business and support causes that improved the quality of life of the community.
