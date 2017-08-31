BeanSoup_600x200_Motown_1

Chicago’s Black Media Owners Flex Muscle
Dad Leads Family to Launch Black-Owned, All Natural Potato Chip Company
Classic Hip-Hop Lives Presents An Evening with EPMD in Chicago
New Orleans Gators Sign WNBA Star Lisa Leslie to Coach Mixed Gender Pro League
Master P’s Basketball League Signs Ron Artest
Foodies Looking forward to Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Fest
MOBE Makes A Triumphant Return with Atlanta Relaunch
New South Side Community and Economic Development Organization Announces Founding Board
Can A Black Girl Win Marvel Studio’s Thor: Ragnarok Superpower of STEM Challenge?
New Music: Social Rapper Lupe Fiasco Reminds Us What is Made In the USA
Home / News / Master P’s Basketball League Signs Ron Artest

Master P’s Basketball League Signs Ron Artest

News August 31, 2017 Off 33
unnamed-6

Master P’s new mixed gender basketball league continues to make moves. The New Orleans Gators have signed Metta World Peace formerly known as Ron Artest. It was announced today by team owner Percy “Master P” Miller. Per GMGB League policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Team trainer Donald Hogan stated, “It was a no-brainer inking the deal with Metta World Peace. He’s in super shape and he’s well able to help any NBA team. He will be a huge factor in our league. He’s tough, competitive and plays excellent defense.”

The New York native has won a national championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has also garnered four NBA All-Defensive Team selections and made the post season nine times with four different franchises.

Fans in New Orleans and the Global Mixed Gender Basketball (GMGB) League itself are excited and anticipating to see Metta World Peace play in the exhibition game on September 23rd in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Cox Pavilion where The New Orleans Gators will take on The Atlanta Heirs.

For more information, go to www.NewOrleansGators.com or www.GlobalMixedGenderBasketball.com

About the author / 

Toure Muhammad

Author Toure Muhammad is the head bean, publisher and chief strategist of Bean Soup Times. The Morehouse graduate has written front page cover stories for The Final Call and N’digo. He has been featured in the Chicago Reader, Upscale magazine, rolling out newspaper, and N’Digo magapaper. He’s been featured on Tavis Smiley’s radio show on NPR, on Chicago’s WBEZ (Chicago public radio), and many other radio shows.

Related Posts

Life Insurance 300x250 w pic

Popular Interviews

Politics

Buy Black Economics

Contact Us

PO Box 2176, Chicago, IL 60690
773.916.7687
[email protected]
http://www.beansouptimes.com

Popular Categories