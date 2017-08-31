Master P’s Basketball League Signs Ron Artest

Master P’s new mixed gender basketball league continues to make moves. The New Orleans Gators have signed Metta World Peace formerly known as Ron Artest. It was announced today by team owner Percy “Master P” Miller. Per GMGB League policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Team trainer Donald Hogan stated, “It was a no-brainer inking the deal with Metta World Peace. He’s in super shape and he’s well able to help any NBA team. He will be a huge factor in our league. He’s tough, competitive and plays excellent defense.”

The New York native has won a national championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has also garnered four NBA All-Defensive Team selections and made the post season nine times with four different franchises.

Fans in New Orleans and the Global Mixed Gender Basketball (GMGB) League itself are excited and anticipating to see Metta World Peace play in the exhibition game on September 23rd in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Cox Pavilion where The New Orleans Gators will take on The Atlanta Heirs.

For more information, go to www.NewOrleansGators.com or www.GlobalMixedGenderBasketball.com