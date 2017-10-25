Walgreens Expressions Challenge Encourages Teens to Enter Their Artistic Expression on Teen Issues
This Award Winning R&B Singer Had a "Rude" Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

This Award Winning R&B Singer Had a “Rude” Encounter with Harvey Weinstein

October 25, 2017
Kelsey Stone

The list of women who have been sexually, verbally and physically assaulted Harvey Weinstein keeps getting longer and longer. From Weinstein replacing Sophie Okonedo in film because she wasn’t “fuckable”, to Lupita Nyong’o having uncomfortable moments with Weinstein at Yale, celebrities are coming out left and right to tell their heartbreaking encounters with one of Hollywood’s biggest moguls.

The latest celebrity to come out was surprisingly, Jill Scott. The Grammy-winning singer took to Twitter and expressed her experience with Weinstein and even answered some questions for fans who wanted to know more and question Hollywood.

In a twitter rant, Scott explained how she tries as much to avoid Weinstein after he told her, “Who told you to get pregnant?!” in a nasty tone, and rolled his eyes. Scott was appalled that Weinstein would say that to a pregnant woman. A follower later asked Scott, “Hollywood and the music industry both have predators but people still work with them I don’t understand it”. Scott answered, “I do. It’s all about the dream. Some powerful assholes have the juice to crush them.”

Jill Scott’s incident isn’t as traumatic as some of the other victims of Weinstein’s sexual exploits. We will report more as more of this story develops.

BST Staff

