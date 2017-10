Isaac Perry will be at the Afriware Book store in Maywood, IL on October 5 in honor of his new book, Q Saves the Sun.

Isaac Perry wrote his first children’s book for readers ages 6-10 years old and the story is about a boy named Qadeer Taylor. Inspired by his father’s bedtime stories, Qadeer turns into a super hero in order to save the world and himself from harm.

Isaac Perry will there for a meet-and-greet and will sign copies of his book at Noon so please support and come out!