Rev. Jackson: Scathing DOJ Report Does Not Go Far Enough

A statement by Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

CHICAGO – The Department of Justice (DOJ) report released this morning is a justifiably scathing rebuke of the Chicago Police Department’s culture of “excessive force,” poor officer training and lax accountability. The report confirms the abuse and brutality too many citizens on the South and West sides of the city have experienced and cried out about for decades.

But you cannot police poverty. You cannot separate the police from issues of disparity in jobs, education, health care and transportation. You cannot separate it from drugs in, guns in, jobs out. There are too many people in jail and graveyards unnecessarily.

I agree with Mayor Rahm Emanuel when he said today that this is a moment of truth for the city. Chicago is the epicenter of the urban crisis with nearly 800 homicides last year and more than 4,000 shootings.

That is why I continue to call for a White House conference on violence, causes and cures, racial and gender disparities, the impact of poverty and the urgent need for urban reinvestment and development.

The federal departments of housing, labor, transportation and health must give the same kind of thorough report on Chicago and coordinate them. With 80,000 vacant lots and buildings, with 50 closed public schools that have become eyesores and with eight “endangered communities” in Chicago drowning in sky high poverty and violence rates, we need a comprehensive report and not a one-shot report.

As the nation prepares to commemorate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, it is good to remember how he spent his last birthday – January 15, 1968. He spent it working to eradicate poverty, a weapon of mass destruction.

I was privileged to share that last birthday with Dr. King in the basement of his church. He had called together his staff, including me, to Atlanta to polish plans for the Poor People’s Campaign, a crusade to demand a job and affordable health care for every American.

A job, an education and a decent place to live will do more to end the scourge of violence than a million police officers.

