6 Scholarships For Black High School Students

Every year, billions of dollars in financial aid and scholarships are given away to students to help them pay for college tuition, books, and other college-related expenses. As the year winds down, here are the top national scholarship programs for African American students and others that are still accepting applications:

#1 – NBNA Scholarship Program For Black Nurses:

The NBNA Scholarship Program offers 14 scholarships each year to students pursuing a career in nursing who are members of the National Black Nurses Association, Inc. The scholarships are based on merit and financial need. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time at a two-year or four-year college or university pursuing a Bachelors, Associate, or L.P.N. degree with at least one year of school remaining. The deadline to apply is in April 2018.

Apply online at www.scholarshipsonline.org/ 2013/02/nbna-scholarship- program-for-black-nurses.html

#2 – Blacks at Microsoft (BAM) Scholarships:

Blacks at Microsoft (BAM) Scholarships are offered to outstanding black high-school seniors who are interested in pursuing careers in technology. High-school seniors of African descent may apply (for example, African American, Caribbean, African, etc). Applicants must plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, computer information systems, or a business program such as finance, business administration, or marketing. The deadline to apply is in April 2018.

Apply online at www.scholarshipsonline.org/ 2015/04/blacks-at-microsoft- bam-scholarships.html

#3 – Coca-Cola Scholars Program:

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program is a very competitive program for high school seniors throughout the United States. Sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company, the largest soft drink company in the world, the program awards millions every year in college funding. The deadline to apply is in October 2017.

Apply online at www.scholarshipsonline.org/ 2012/04/coca-cola-scholars- program.html

#4 – Apple HBCU Scholarship Program:

The Apple HBCU Scholarship Program is offered to eligible college students who are in their final year of college at a HBCU institution. Eligible students include those who are majoring in Computer Science, Information Science/Technology, Mathematics, and/or Engineering. The deadline to apply is in October 2017.

Apply online at www.scholarshipsonline.org/ 2015/08/apple-hbcu- scholarship-program.html

#5 – Will.i.am Scholarship Foundation (The I.Am.Angel Foundation):

Established in 2009 by Grammy-winning Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am (William J. Adams), this program is open to high school seniors who plan to attend a four-year college and pursue degrees in the STEM and arts fields. The scholarship covers all college expenses, including tuition, books, fees, and room and board for four years. The deadline to apply is in December 2017.

Apply online at www.scholarshipsonline.org/ 2016/01/will-i-am-foundation- scholarship-i-am-angel- foundation.html

#6 – Burger King Scholars Program:

The Burger King Scholars program is designed to help high-school seniors who are looking to start college next year. Annually, the program awards more than $1.4 million in scholarships to more than 1,000 students. Applicants must be residents of the United States or Canada, and must be graduating high school seniors. The deadline to apply is in December 2017.

Apply online at www.scholarshipsonline.org/ 2012/03/burger-king-scholars- program.html

To view and apply for more 2017/2018 scholarships, visit www.ScholarshipsOnline.org