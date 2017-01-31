Black-owned Seaway Bank Closes Forever

There’s a saying that goes, ‘you won’t miss the well ‘til the water runs dry.’ That saying still rings true with the closing of Seaway Bank and Trust. For five decades, Seaway was a financial oasis, a proud historical banking institution that the south side community supported. Recently, its operations permanently shut down.

Seaway was initially taken over by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Division of Banking and the FDIC, however, as of January 27th, the bank’s 10 branches were officially owned by the State Bank of Texas.

The Federal Deposit of Insurer Corporation (FDIC), recently sent information to its deposit holders regarding the closing of the bank and how to gain access to their Seaway funds. The statement read: “All deposit accounts, including brokered deposits, have been transferred to (State Bank of Texas, Dallas, TX institution”) and will be available immediately. The former Seaway Bank and Trust Company locations will reopen as branches of State Bank of Texas during regular business hours.”

According to a recent statement from the Milwaukee Business Journal, President of State Bank of Texas, Sushil Patel, confirmed ownership of Seaway Bank. He said, “We are confident of the opportunity this acquisition presents. This is our third acquisition, so our team is experienced in working closely with customers through their transition. Plus, one of our earlier acquisitions was in the Chicago market, so we already have a presence here. As a minority and family-owned bank, we have similar roots as Seaway. We look forward to a prosperous future.”

The FDIC also confirmed that the Bank of Texas took over Seaway’s bank deposits and its branches are now operated by the State Bank of Texas. The State Bank of Texas resumed normal business hours Monday, January 30th.

In a January 31st interview with FDIC Media Spokesperson, David Barr, who commented that the Bank of Texas transition is being made easy for deposit holders. He said, “There is nothing that a deposit holder needs to do. Their ATM cards and checks will remain the same. When a deposit holder goes to the bank, he or she will see familiar faces.”

Chicago has seen several bank closing in the last decade. According to Barr, three minority banking institutions have closed since 2007, including Seaway Bank (2017); Highland Community Bank (2015); and Covenant Bank (2013).

The FDIC noted that in September 2016, Seaway Bank had more than $301 million in total deposits and more than $341 million in total assets. Seaway opened in 1965 and it was the largest Black-owned bank in the U.S. According to an ABC news report, it was the last Black-owned bank in Chicago.