Mentoring Organization Seeks Male Mentors

CME announced some amazing partnerships! For a while now, they have offered community-based mentorship which they believe has made a huge impact on the students we serve. But we felt we could do more.

They have expanded to offer school-based mentoring. With a new partnership, they have taken their passion into the Chicago Public Schools and now offer weekly curriculum-based mentoring to schools in both the Austin (Douglas Academy High School & Ella Flagg Young Elementary) and North Lawndale (Kellman Community Elementary) communities.

The good news does not end there. They have also expanded into site-based mentoring with a unique partnership with Austin neighborhood-based By the Hands Club where we are offering weekly mentorship. We look forward to helping more youth reach their full potential.

CME is also in need of male mentors as our waiting list of young men who want and need mentors GROWS daily!

Here is how YOU can help: if you know any males 22 years of age or older who would make a great mentor and is willing to commit to mentoring a male in middle school, high school, or college for a minimum of one year; please encourage them to visit our website at www.collegementoringexperience.org and click on the ‘Mentor Application’ link to apply or for more information please call our office Monday thru Thursday from 9am until 6pm at 312.414.1418.